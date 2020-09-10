LANDERS: Keep your leaves off the street

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fall is a great time of year, especially in Wisconsin. The cooler weather brings out bonfires, hoodies, pumpkin spice, and honking geese overhead. Fall is also the time of year that our weekends are spent cheering for our favorite football teams, climbing a deer stand, or throwing musky baits at a weed bed. For all that is great about this time of year, there is one pet peeve I do have about fall. The annual display of people raking their leaves into the street.

Every year as the leaves fall, our streets become a dumping ground to the copious amounts of leaves from our beautiful oaks, maples, elm, and birch trees. Some will try to do this with dignity as they try to pile the leaves in a nice neat pile in the street gutter. I liken this to someone folding up their McDonalds wrappers before tossing them out their car window.

Others will take the sloppy approach and just rake or dump their leaves into the street in any haphazard way. I find these people curious as they take the time to make their lawn look nice but trash the street in front of their house to do so. Some leaf piles are so high that you would need to hire a Sherpa to reach the summit of them. Others get spread along the entire property lines on streets like the Great Wall of China.