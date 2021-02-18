LANDERS: Lipstick on the dam pig

Alliant Energy made the recent decision to delay the Dells Business Improvement District’s request to put decorative lights on the dam. I’m glad they did so, as this might give the BID members more time to consider if this is the best use of their money.

The BID committee is made up of Dells business owners who have created their own tax to generate more business opportunity in our city. BID lesson 101, any money they spend is of their own special tax and not any part of our city’s tax revenues. As mayor, people would complain to me about BID’s spending in the past, but when they found out it was from their own members they cooled their jets.

Still, I am not sure lights on the dam is the best use of their money. There was a plan in place several years ago to brand the Dells as the River Arts District. The whole goal was to create a downtown where locals and visitors both wanted to spend time and dollars in. I am not sure what happened to that plan but putting lights on a hydro-electric plant is like putting lipstick on a pig. At the end of the day, it’s still a dam. I am not sure anyone staying at Kalahari or Wilderness is going to want to leave the comfort of their resort at night to go look at a multi-colored dam.