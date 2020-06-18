LANDERS: My adoring fans

Cindy, from the Dells area, said that she got quite a chuckle from my column on home schooling during COVID-19. I think I speak for many parents, and possibly teachers, to say that we are all glad the school year is over. Now our kids can get back to laying around the house in shorts and T-shirts and complain how bored they are.

Bridget, from the Dells area, e-mailed to say: “On behalf of my husband and I, we are glad you started writing outside the majority opinion and voice what most are already thinking. We look forward to your next article in hopes to converse, laugh, and share such clever and witty writings from a brave local telling it how it is.” Thanks Bridget! I’m glad you and your husband appreciate my columns. I think this is the first time I’ve been called clever without facing some form of discipline.

Emma, from Wisconsin Dells says, “Thanks for writing about the dishwasher issue. I agree that I should not have to wash the dishes before they go in the dishwasher, but mom makes me do it. I think she needs help.” I agree Emma, your mother needs help. Congratulations, you too will join me in eating with our hands at home and using paper plates. At least there will be less dishes to wash…twice.