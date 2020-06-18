LANDERS: My adoring fans

Well, it has been over a year since I started my weekly column in the Dells Events, and I’ve had a multitude of feedback. The comments range from hailing my sharp wit and poignant humor to my tasteful insights to the Dells community in a tongue-in-cheek fashion. Not one to be greedy, I would like to share some of those comments with you now.
Libby, from Portage, says, “Brian, please do a column about school vouchers. Also, remind Karen that I need to run to Costco next week to pick up some stuff.” Libby is my mother-in-law, and has an unhealthy relationship with Costco. Now, I presumed Costco was a place in which you buy in bulk so you don’t have to visit there each week, but that concept never really caught on with Libby who sees Costco as her personal place of worship with free samples of salmon dip. In the order of importance in life for Libby are: her neighbors, the Olson’s, Costco, Badger basketball, Costco’s Herring, Badger football, and her kids taking her to Costco. As for school vouchers, sorry Libby but I think when used appropriately they are good which I know we disagree on. However, I hear the Kirkland School of Bulk Shopping just applied for a voucher, so I am sure you will be in favor of them now.
One reader approached me to tell me I was picking on Highway 16 too much. I guess I have been overly critical of the poor condition of one of the roughest roads in our area. But I think my column on Highway 16 must have worked because as we speak they are re-doing it. Still, I had to self-reflect as I would never want to offend a highway. So, I will vow to only pick on city streets and alleys from now on, they don’t offend as easily as county highways do.
Cindy, from the Dells area, said that she got quite a chuckle from my column on home schooling during COVID-19. I think I speak for many parents, and possibly teachers, to say that we are all glad the school year is over. Now our kids can get back to laying around the house in shorts and T-shirts and complain how bored they are.
Bridget, from the Dells area, e-mailed to say: “On behalf of my husband and I, we are glad you started writing outside the majority opinion and voice what most are already thinking. We look forward to your next article in hopes to converse, laugh, and share such clever and witty writings from a brave local telling it how it is.” Thanks Bridget! I’m glad you and your husband appreciate my columns. I think this is the first time I’ve been called clever without facing some form of discipline.
Emma, from Wisconsin Dells says, “Thanks for writing about the dishwasher issue. I agree that I should not have to wash the dishes before they go in the dishwasher, but mom makes me do it. I think she needs help.” I agree Emma, your mother needs help. Congratulations, you too will join me in eating with our hands at home and using paper plates. At least there will be less dishes to wash…twice.
A few readers reached out to disagree that the German Shepherd is the greatest dog breed ever. Of course, they could not back their opinion with any sort of sound evidence or examples of heroism. I did get to see some nice fur baby photos, sent to me by some of my readers, in their attempt to show me how great their dogs are. Still, a pug, wiener dog, boxer, and all the other wanna-be hero dogs will never compare to the mighty shepherd. Now, if I wrote about the cutest dog breed, the basset hound will win hands down, or should I say ears down.
Pat H., from Wisconsin Dells, raved about my column about our chickens and said that her husband Tom just ordered four roosters. Pat and Tom are my lovely neighbors. Thanks Pat, our hens will look forward to the child support checks.
A few readers had a good laugh about my virtual car show column. I do miss Automotion, and can’t wait until the weekend in September when it returns, sandwiched in between Labor Day and WhoZhaWa. I think this is the Visitor’s Bureau way of making sure there will be no talks in this town about defunding our beloved police.
And lastly…Karen, from Wisconsin Dells writes, “Why the hell did the Dells Events let you write a column? For crying out loud, can’t you please stay out of the public eye for a while!” Thank you for writing Karen. I am sure your sentiment is shared by many. By the way, your mom needs you to run her to Costco.
Brian Landers is a former Dells mayor and writes a weekly column for the Events. You can reach him at brianlanders@charter.net.
