LANDERS: Neenah Creek's final lesson

I have criticized the board for not considering other options. I went so far as suggested in a previous column to cut all athletics to save an estimated $350,000 from the budget. That was never considered, and would be a widely unpopular move in this community. I must trust those options were considered, and proved to be unacceptable.

I know the decision to close Neenah Creek is going to send shockwaves throughout this community. But the board made decisions as boards should, by what is best for the entire district. They also did it quickly, like ripping off a Band-Aid to get the pain over with, which was smart. It is time for this wound to heal.

If you listened closely to Slack, and certain members of the board, they based their decision not just on money, but also on a concept that so many cannot embrace…one community.