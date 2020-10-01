LANDERS: No joy seeing animals held in captive

It is time to address the elephant in the room, literally. Maybe more specifically the ones held in captivity for the purpose of entertaining humans. For the past few months, most of us have been limited to our ability to get out, socialize, and enjoy our freedoms. It sucks. It weighs on both our physical and mental well-being. While not exactly apples to apples, maybe our social distancing and quarantining will give us a new understanding as to why the confinement of wild animals should be prohibited.

I have never seen a circus, unless you count me watching the Presidential Debate on Tuesday. Nor do I plan on going to one anytime soon. I find it disturbing that we still have traveling circuses that force wild animals to do tricks and perform acts for human pleasure. The Zor Shrine Circus recently announced it will no longer be doing elephant acts in Madison due to the increased attention to the plight of captive elephants. This doesn’t mean they still won’t have elephants in captivity, or make them perform elsewhere, just not in Madison. Still, if I was a tiger, I would fire my agent because I didn’t get the same deal.