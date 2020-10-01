LANDERS: No joy seeing animals held in captive

It is time to address the elephant in the room, literally. Maybe more specifically the ones held in captivity for the purpose of entertaining humans. For the past few months, most of us have been limited to our ability to get out, socialize, and enjoy our freedoms. It sucks. It weighs on both our physical and mental well-being. While not exactly apples to apples, maybe our social distancing and quarantining will give us a new understanding as to why the confinement of wild animals should be prohibited.
I have never seen a circus, unless you count me watching the Presidential Debate on Tuesday. Nor do I plan on going to one anytime soon. I find it disturbing that we still have traveling circuses that force wild animals to do tricks and perform acts for human pleasure. The Zor Shrine Circus recently announced it will no longer be doing elephant acts in Madison due to the increased attention to the plight of captive elephants. This doesn’t mean they still won’t have elephants in captivity, or make them perform elsewhere, just not in Madison. Still, if I was a tiger, I would fire my agent because I didn’t get the same deal.
For too long, wild animals have been on display and doing tricks for our entertainment. A short drive west of the Dells is proof of that at Circus World, a place I refuse to go to. I am sure that the people of Circus World are reading this and getting their animal prods and flaming rings in a tizzy. For the record, I am not accusing Circus World of physically abusing their animals, only needlessly confining them. I am sure the officials there are readying their response to justify the confinement of their wild animals with words like, “healthy environments” and “best care possible.” Wardens in prisons say the same thing, only the species there made choices in life to justify their confinement and don’t have to do tricks twice a day.
Before you accuse me of being some fanatic, know I am not a PETA member, or fan of PETA’s methods for that matter. I am simply a man who respects all creatures, large and small, and I refuse to give my money to support companies that make a living off of confining and/or forcing animals to do tricks. Elephants, monkeys, tigers, lions and the like deserve freedom, not forced labor surrounded by noise, people, flames, lasers, lights, and odors that confuse and stress them out. This is why I also stopped going to zoos.
I went to Timbavati a few years back. The enclosures were always clean, plenty of attendants and care, and the animals always looked healthy. Yet I still have issues of the concept of displaying animals for human entertainment. Zoos have come a long way and some really go to extremes to protect their animals. I also acknowledge that many zoo keepers do love their animals as their own. Timbavati’s employees have always seemed to genuinely care for the animals and were visibly present in all areas of the park. I commend them for these practices, but I still don’t agree with displaying wild animals for profit.
I recall going to Henry Vilas Zoo about six years ago with family. I watched a tiger pace the same stretch of 30 feet frantically, back and forth, back and forth, wearing a path so deep in the dirt that it had to be doing that for weeks if not months. It was a cool day but the tiger was panting. It’s eyes looked as though it was in a manic trance. There, right in the middle of the city known for taking on such causes, was an animal seemingly in distress.
My last trip there two years ago saw a rhino lying in the dirt, motionless, with what appeared to be tear stains coming down its face. It was super hot that day and the rhino was baking in the sun. A fellow patron said they passed by the rhino an hour ago and it hasn’t moved. Several more patrons commented on how distressed the rhino looked and wondered if it was dying? I asked a zoo attendant if the rhino was OK and they said it was just sick as of late.
I know for me, when I am sick, the best thing for recovery is lying down in the sand in direct sunlight so people can gawk at me while kids cry and scream and their parents try to take group selfies with me in the background. How anyone who claims they care for an animal would allow such treatment to continue is beyond me. At least they didn’t crack a whip or force it to dress up and do tricks for the attendees. That was the final straw for me to say no more, I’m done with patronizing zoos.
I admit that some good things have come from zoos and animal confinement. There have been scientific interventions to save a species, sanctuaries for those animals injured or sick enough to not be in the wild, and rehabilitation efforts to get animals strong enough to return to their native homes. Even then, their enclosures and habitats provided protection and buffers from the stress visitors may cause, if visitors are allowed at all. Zoos and circuses, well that would defeat the purpose of the price of admission.
There will be those who take exception to this column, especially those who are financially tied to these locations or who don’t see a problem with making a wild cat jump through a ring of fire or an elephant balance on its hind legs. If you want to spend your hard earned dollars on watching that, that’s up to you. I hope you minimally see that there are opposing views to your business and people like me who find the general concept of animal attractions to be wrong. I am sure there are those out there who soundly agree with me, none more so than those with trunks, claws, flippers, and tails.
Brian Landers, a former Dells mayor, writes a weekly column for Capital Newspapers. Reach him at brianlanders@charter.net.
