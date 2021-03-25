LANDERS: Pandemics are write-offs too

Considering everyone last year was handing out medical advice, or at least claimed to be an expert on pandemics, masks, social distancing, and vaccines, feel free to list your primary employment as “doctor” for 2020. Which means you can claim tax-free medical scholarship income for all of your TV-time education under the “General Hospital Residency Program,” the “Chicago Hope Foundation Grant” or the “Dr. Doogie Howser Scholarship Fund.” And, you may not know that if you watched more than two press conferences or interviews with Dr. Fauci, you qualified for the CDC Internship income exemption.

Being your own doctor in 2020 also qualifies you to write prescriptions for some of the expenses I listed. Afterall, you took an oath to “do no harm” and to fulfill your duties as a doctor, you prescribed those expenses for your close friends and family members. I advise you use the backs of a Walgreen’s receipt as your prescription pad and to make it stand firm on a foundation of pharmaceutical necessity. Find those receipts with some Robitussin or back braces on them so there is at least some form of medical legitimacy on the document, and use the backside to prescribe that new flatscreen or Tesla so it all blends together nicely.

Who knew that by reading my column you could benefit from the host of free money and tax shelters that the IRS doesn’t tell you about. And here you thought the opinion page was for Delton village trustees to get free ad space for their campaigns! If you follow my tax tips, you too will be living the life of pandemic luxury, with no care in the world and the federal government owing you money for once. And if you don’t believe me, I encourage you to schedule a virtual visit with Dr. Cuevas or Dr. Damask, both of whom are taking new patients.

Brian Landers, a former Wisconsin Dells mayor, writes a weekly column for Capital Newspapers. Reach him at brianlanders@charter.net.