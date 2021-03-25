LANDERS: Pandemics are write-offs too

Yes, it is that time of year. Time for my annual tax tips that have been tried and proven successful by the likes of Capital Newspapers’ very own, Jason Cuevas and Kevin Damask. Both of whom have become so rich off of my tax tips that they are now scheduled to be guest investors on “Shark Tank.” Of course, they will be virtual guest from Bangladesh because the United States does not have extradition treaties established there…yet.
The year 2020 offered us all unique challenges to survive a pandemic. But did you know it also offered a wealth of write-off’s and “opportunities” to increase your tax return by an estimated six digits? Even if you made less than Aaron Rodgers’ acting coach, you can shelter a great deal of income from 2020 with my tax tips. The IRS is being very generous this year with allowing the freedom to write off a ton more expenses due to COVID-19, some of which I am providing to you free in this column, thus giving you more reasons to read the local paper than just the obituaries and to see which neighbor got arrested.
Thanks to the Pelosi-Schumer Hygiene De-Regulation Act of 2021, it is now against the tax code for the IRS to question a medical necessity for fiscal year 2020, or look into the hair styling habits of Congress. Plus, those bean counters with outdated ties and pocket protectors at the IRS only know numbers, not fancy schmancy medical terminology. You start throwing medical terms their way and they freak out faster than if they heard the “Star Trek” convention was cancelled.
Therefore, any claim as a medical necessity will be automatically approved. You will just need to know the proper documentation of course. For instance, an “Optical Strain Improvement Therapy Monitor” is a great way to term your new 108-inch flatscreen. Splurged on a new Tesla Roadster? That should be listed as an “Environmentally Friendly Electronic Mobility Assistance Device.” Bought a new 12-person hot tub? Label that as a “Hydro-Based Social Distancing Muscle Stimulation and Skin Replenishing System.” Actually, anything you bought for recreation this year can pass as a medical expense. Just use the same marketing crap printed on the front of your body lotion or shampoo to help you with the terminology in covering it.
The stimulus money also does not count towards income in 2020. By law, anything you used the stimulus money for is an automatic charitable expense because buying personal luxury items during a pandemic is the most-sincerest form of charity. For instance, if you used your stimulus money to buy yourself an endangered snow leopard, that is counted as a charitable donation to your local human society’s Feral Cat Program. If you bought a new fishing boat with a portion of your stimulus, the entire thing is written off as a donation to PETA, because everyone knows you can’t use a 21-foot Ranger Commanche with a Mercury 300 to sneak up on a baby seal, so by default you saved a seal’s life.
One thing that will get you on the audit radar is if you used your stimulus money for something foolish like food, housing, college, or heaven forbid you actually put it in your savings account. Those actions are completely un-American and deserve a full review by the IRS. That money was intended to stimulate the economy, not selfishly feeding or caring for your own family for cryin’ out loud! Even socialist radicals in Portland went out and bought new Antifa flags, gas masks, and refueled their Molotov cocktails with premium gas to help the economy.
Considering everyone last year was handing out medical advice, or at least claimed to be an expert on pandemics, masks, social distancing, and vaccines, feel free to list your primary employment as “doctor” for 2020. Which means you can claim tax-free medical scholarship income for all of your TV-time education under the “General Hospital Residency Program,” the “Chicago Hope Foundation Grant” or the “Dr. Doogie Howser Scholarship Fund.” And, you may not know that if you watched more than two press conferences or interviews with Dr. Fauci, you qualified for the CDC Internship income exemption.
Being your own doctor in 2020 also qualifies you to write prescriptions for some of the expenses I listed. Afterall, you took an oath to “do no harm” and to fulfill your duties as a doctor, you prescribed those expenses for your close friends and family members. I advise you use the backs of a Walgreen’s receipt as your prescription pad and to make it stand firm on a foundation of pharmaceutical necessity. Find those receipts with some Robitussin or back braces on them so there is at least some form of medical legitimacy on the document, and use the backside to prescribe that new flatscreen or Tesla so it all blends together nicely.
Who knew that by reading my column you could benefit from the host of free money and tax shelters that the IRS doesn’t tell you about. And here you thought the opinion page was for Delton village trustees to get free ad space for their campaigns! If you follow my tax tips, you too will be living the life of pandemic luxury, with no care in the world and the federal government owing you money for once. And if you don’t believe me, I encourage you to schedule a virtual visit with Dr. Cuevas or Dr. Damask, both of whom are taking new patients.
Brian Landers, a former Wisconsin Dells mayor, writes a weekly column for Capital Newspapers. Reach him at brianlanders@charter.net.