LANDERS: Poking fun at Wisconsin Dells homicide victim only part of problem

A woman was found dead in a Dells hotel room on Valentine’s Day, apparently the victim of domestic violence at the hands of her boyfriend, Jeremy Mondy. On Feb. 4, Mondy was released from felony charges of strangulation, false imprisonment against her, criminal damage, disorderly conduct, and multiple bail jumping charges. This wasn’t good enough to hold him, so he was released on a signature bond. Ten days later, he killed her.

It was brought to my attention to check out some of the comments about this case offered by locals on “Baraboo Scanner,” a Facebook page that posts updates on police and fire activities. In the immediate minutes and hours after the police began their death investigation, comments began to pour in. And what I read sickened me.

People went beyond speculation about the incident. Several cracked jokes about domestic abuse, violence against women, and even openly posted their thoughtless comments about how to “weigh down bodies” in the river at an attempt at humor. There were also plenty of emojis to support these comments indicating people thought they were pretty funny or at least encouraging them to keep it up. These hateful people were from Baraboo, Dells, Delton, and the surrounding area. One’s profile even claimed she was a student to become a social worker…how nice.