LANDERS: Poking fun at Wisconsin Dells homicide victim only part of problem

A woman was found dead in a Dells hotel room on Valentine’s Day, apparently the victim of domestic violence at the hands of her boyfriend, Jeremy Mondy. On Feb. 4, Mondy was released from felony charges of strangulation, false imprisonment against her, criminal damage, disorderly conduct, and multiple bail jumping charges. This wasn’t good enough to hold him, so he was released on a signature bond. Ten days later, he killed her.
It was brought to my attention to check out some of the comments about this case offered by locals on “Baraboo Scanner,” a Facebook page that posts updates on police and fire activities. In the immediate minutes and hours after the police began their death investigation, comments began to pour in. And what I read sickened me.
People went beyond speculation about the incident. Several cracked jokes about domestic abuse, violence against women, and even openly posted their thoughtless comments about how to “weigh down bodies” in the river at an attempt at humor. There were also plenty of emojis to support these comments indicating people thought they were pretty funny or at least encouraging them to keep it up. These hateful people were from Baraboo, Dells, Delton, and the surrounding area. One’s profile even claimed she was a student to become a social worker…how nice.
How cruel and sad a person must be to take to Facebook to poke fun at a woman’s murder. Domestic violence remains to be a plague that many do not take seriously as we continue to see the prevalence of degrading and abusing women in our society. While the Facebook comments I viewed were heartless, they are just an example of how insensitive people have become towards domestic abuse victims and female victims of crime. What is even more concerning, are those in authority who continue to aid and abet those who violently offend against women. A movement I term, “excuse and empower.”
Like the judges who continue to let these predators out on signature bonds and offer nothing but a worthless protective order to ease the victim’s fears of continued violence. In this case, Rock County Judge Barbara McCrory was the one who let Mondy back out to kill, even AFTER being arrested and charged with his previous attack Feb. 4 while out on bond. That’s right, he was already out on bail when he attacked her, and the ultra-liberal judge let him go again! Not surprisingly, last year McCrory gave 5 years’ probation to a man facing 60 years in prison after he was convicted of raping a 12-year-old girl. Three years ago, she gave a 26-year-old male teacher a 90-day sentence for repeated sexual assault of a minor student. This is an example of the systematic excuse of criminal behavior while empowering these perpetrators to continue to abuse women and children in our society.
That the previous homicide in the Dells was very similar to the one seen on Valentine’s Day further exposes the movement to excuse violent behaviors. In 2019, Tetiana Huzhva was also murdered by domestic violence even after her killer was let go on a signature bond for almost the same slew of charges that Mondy was charged with. Strangulation, false imprisonment, threats to kill were all charges that Fuad Payshayev faced after his first attack on her, only to be released on a signature bond by a Columbia County judge. Payshayev then used the opportunity of his release to kill Tetiana. Judges continue to expect temporary restraining orders and signature bonds to work on these violent domestic offenders, and they gamble with the victim’s lives in doing so.
The “excuse and empower” movement is well established and gaining steam. Professional sports teams, universities, and even our Olympic Committee have covered up and protected their athletes and coaches who have physically and sexually abused. Trusted businesses and churches offer hush money to victims while granting golden parachutes to their employees who violated them. Our world is full of people willing to excuse an offender’s behavior in their own interest. These are all examples of how incredibly numb and degrading people of authority have become to crime victims and their families.
President Biden even made a promise taking office that any staff member who engages in harassing or intimidating conduct would be fired. Two weeks later, one of his male staffers admittedly harassed and threatened a female colleague, and the male staffer remains employed today. By excusing his staffer’s conduct, Biden empowered him and others by tolerating the threats. Even in the White House, the offenders win and the victims lose.
Now we have hit a new low with these ignorant trolls on social media belittling these victims and their families as witnessed last Sunday. A woman died, and they made fun of it. It’s bad enough that any victim of domestic violence, or physical and sexual abuse, has to live through these crimes, but now they must endure a society with no mercy left for them. To all of you who belittle victims, or excuse and empower their offenders, shame on all of you.
Brian Landers, a former Wisconsin Dells mayor, writes a weekly column for Capital Newspapers. Reach him at brianlanders@charter.net.