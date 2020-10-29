LANDERS: Proposed Dells area EMS increase is scariest thing you'll read all week

Its Halloween week. While trick or treating and visiting haunted houses will not be the same this year, you might have to find another source to get your fright on. There is no better place to get scared than by looking at the proposed 15.5% budget increase by the Dells-Delton EMS Department.
The city of Wisconsin Dells has been an very fiscally conservative government out of necessity rather than political will or desire. Our city has struggled with the combination of higher costs for goods and services while property values dive bombed in the 2008 recession and haven’t been able to recover much since.
Our department heads had to do more with less for well over a decade. It’s been about that long since we have been able to add an additional police officer to our force. Our parks department still runs out of an old bottling plant that could easily double for a haunted house. Our public works buildings are packed tight in a building probably three times too small for them. Our pool is older than the hills. I could go on and on as to what is on our city’s to-do list.
Our city elected leaders would like nothing more than to address these needs. And as things finally looked like they were turning the corner financially for our city, COVID-19 hit and that will most likely put these, and other projects further back down the road to get done.
Then the EMS Commission comes along and asks for a 15.5% budget increase. Can you imagine if our cops got 15.5% in a budget increase? We would actually be able to have more officers on patrol and a dedicated detective for once. Imagine if our public works got an increase that size? Our crumbling alleyways and some atrocious streets like River Road could actually get fixed sooner rather than later.
The joint Dells-Delton EMS Commission was meant to do a few things when it formed several years ago. First and foremost was to bring two agencies together to provide the best emergency medical service possible. Thanks to the hard working paramedics, that is being done. The second was to provide a long-term cost savings to each community. So far, that is not.
But here is the catch, you can’t blame the leadership of our EMS department and officials on the commission because the system has them over a barrel. The business of providing municipal emergency medical services is a high-risk, low-reward venture. The cost to send an ambulance out, provide treatment, and deliver the patient to a hospital is all part of a failing health system in our country as well as what resources and legal means a municipality can use to reclaim service fees. While the patients are provided top notch care, the cost of services are rarely paid to their true expense. Who picks up the slack? We do, taxpayers.
In Baraboo, they have a “write off” rate that hovers around 50% annually. However, this year they will write off 70%. Show me any other business that can write off 70% of lost revenue and still remain in business?
Insurance companies, Medicare, and Medicaid are great at reimbursing emergency medical care at a fraction of the true costs. Add to the fact that many of those in medical need are visitors and leave our area making it difficult to track them down and recoup their fees. And to top it all off, there are still many people out there without adequate coverage or coverage at all. When these people suffer a medical emergency, our city and village get left holding the bag.
In bigger cities, ambulance services are often privatized and partnered with local hospitals in a customized delivery service. Hospitals, most being private entities, don’t seem to have the same problem in making sure they get paid as local governments do. A municipal ambulance provides a governmental service, while the same rig and personnel with the name of a private ambulance service or hospital on the side provides a business. SSM Health is a huge for-profit medical behemoth, with resources and legal protections that allow them to ride the highs and lows of medical reimbursements. The tax codes for one favor them in business losses, something a municipality doesn’t have the luxury of.
I’ve previously argued to investigate the privatization of our EMS service, which did not sit well with other community leaders. With a 15.5% increase starring down a difficult budget, I think more taxpayers are going to agree with me that idea may need further exploration by our city. Other rural and smaller communities have gone private with no loss in service and care. Trust me, should I or someone I love need an ambulance, I would want the best care possible and I respect that our local paramedics provide that. But this column isn’t about quality of care, it is about a service that is not sustainable and arguably one a government should not be in.
The Dells-Delton community is a pretty large feeder to Reedsburg, Baraboo, Portage, and even Mauston hospitals, all of which are for profit businesses. Yet our ambulance primary delivers patients to St. Clare’s. Considering the other options available, it might behoove the EMS Commission to engage the other hospitals in discussion of subsidizing or running our EMS service in return for primary deliver to their facility. Competition might be good and a private ambulance service in our community would also mean that a business and not a government would extend their political, financial, legal, and statutory means to recoup the lost revenues of their services when needed. Either way, our city budget is scary enough, the business of providing a municipal ambulance is even scarier.
Brian Landers, a former Dells mayor, writes a weekly column for Capital Newspapers. Reach him at brianlanders@charter.net.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!