LANDERS: Proposed Dells area EMS increase is scariest thing you'll read all week

Its Halloween week. While trick or treating and visiting haunted houses will not be the same this year, you might have to find another source to get your fright on. There is no better place to get scared than by looking at the proposed 15.5% budget increase by the Dells-Delton EMS Department.

The city of Wisconsin Dells has been an very fiscally conservative government out of necessity rather than political will or desire. Our city has struggled with the combination of higher costs for goods and services while property values dive bombed in the 2008 recession and haven’t been able to recover much since.

Our department heads had to do more with less for well over a decade. It’s been about that long since we have been able to add an additional police officer to our force. Our parks department still runs out of an old bottling plant that could easily double for a haunted house. Our public works buildings are packed tight in a building probably three times too small for them. Our pool is older than the hills. I could go on and on as to what is on our city’s to-do list.

Our city elected leaders would like nothing more than to address these needs. And as things finally looked like they were turning the corner financially for our city, COVID-19 hit and that will most likely put these, and other projects further back down the road to get done.