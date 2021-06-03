LANDERS: Robin Vos and his band of merry men

You all know the story of Robin Hood. He pranced around Sherwood Forest in tights with his merry men, armed with a bow and arrow while stealing from the rich to give to the poor. In Wisconsin, we have Robin Vos. He prances around the state in his lab coat and goggles, armed with subpar intellect, while he steals from the taxpayers to give to his ego. His band of merry men are a group of Republicans who continue to allow him to pillage and blunder our tax dollars.

Remember a few months back, Vos tried to use our tax dollars to hire a team of attorneys to defend the Legislature’s re-districting plans. Everyone knows that our Legislature changes lines on a map to keep the chosen in office more than J Lo changes boyfriends. Vos’s attempt to hire some hot shot lawyers from Washington raised red flags when there was no lawsuit to defend yet. The redistricting hasn’t even started as the results of the 2020 census aren’t back in.