Landers: Settling the best dog breed debate

Author’s note: This week, I continue to offer a light-hearted approach to my column to help get our minds off the anxieties and complexities of life. I hope this brings a smile to your face.

There is a much-heated debate that needs to be settled and I am just the person to settle it. After all, I have a lot of experience in this area and as my wife can tell you, I like debates. I’m not talking when and how to “open up” the state, this is more serious. In this column, for once and for all, I am putting to bed the age-old debate of the greatest dog breed in the world. And the obvious choice is the German Shepherd.

Now, I know what many of you are thinking. I am sure your dog is great, or at least you think he or she is great. But seriously, whatever type of four-legged fur baby you have wandering around your abode surely doesn’t compare with the intellect, athleticism, majesty, and bravery of the GSD. The German Shepherd has got it all: looks, intelligence, protection, and this breed also stars in its own TV shows and movies. Lassie may summon help when Timmy falls down the well but its Rin Tin Tin that jumps out of the squad to save him.