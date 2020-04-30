Landers: Settling the best dog breed debate

Author’s note: This week, I continue to offer a light-hearted approach to my column to help get our minds off the anxieties and complexities of life. I hope this brings a smile to your face.
There is a much-heated debate that needs to be settled and I am just the person to settle it. After all, I have a lot of experience in this area and as my wife can tell you, I like debates. I’m not talking when and how to “open up” the state, this is more serious. In this column, for once and for all, I am putting to bed the age-old debate of the greatest dog breed in the world. And the obvious choice is the German Shepherd.
Now, I know what many of you are thinking. I am sure your dog is great, or at least you think he or she is great. But seriously, whatever type of four-legged fur baby you have wandering around your abode surely doesn’t compare with the intellect, athleticism, majesty, and bravery of the GSD. The German Shepherd has got it all: looks, intelligence, protection, and this breed also stars in its own TV shows and movies. Lassie may summon help when Timmy falls down the well but its Rin Tin Tin that jumps out of the squad to save him.
I know Wisconsin is partial to labs, and a lot of my friends have labs. Labs are OK dogs. They are affectionate, smart, have webbed feet, all qualities of a well-trained platypus. I think there is a state law that requires if you are driving a pick-up truck, wearing camouflage, and listening to country music, there must be a lab in your truck. Yet a lab is limited in what it can do, and who was ever intimidated by a lab? I mean, come on, if your home is burglarized the thief will use your lab to help fetch your property for them.
Then there will be those people with their toy breeds and ankle-biters. They might be cute and cuddly, but these dogs have very weak self-esteem issues. After all, these dogs let their owners dress them in bows, dresses, glasses, and stick them in pink or purple purses to go shopping. No self-respecting decedent of the wolf is going to go peacefully into a purse wearing a yellow cardigan to go buy some Gucci slippers.
My wife, bless her heart, likes English bulldogs. We had one when we first got married. If you like a dog that snorts, farts, drools, rubs its butt on the carpet, snores, and will cost you the equivalent of a Harvard Med School tuition in medical bills, then by all means this is the breed for you. My wife even convinced her parents to like this expensive breed so much that they had two of them. They ended up homeless and living out of a 1995 Dodge Caravan, but at least the dog had the van carpet to rub its butt on.
Yes, the GSD is by far superior, just ask me. I’ve had three shepherds, two being German and one being of the Dutch variety. I loved all three of them and our Dutchie was indeed a special boy, but nobody knew what the heck he was. There is no mistaking what a German Shepherd is. My first shepherd was my police K9 partner, “Felon,” which to this day remains the coolest cop dog name ever. Felon was so smart he drove the squad most of the time, did my reports, and pooped in the chief’s office. Now you might say that pooping in the chief’s office isn’t intelligent but there would be a number of officers and dispatchers who lived vicariously through Felon’s bravado to do so at the time.
Our current shepherd is a three-year old masterpiece named, “Halas,” named after the great George Stanley Halas, the Chicago Bears legend. If you combined the looks of Ryan Reynolds, the body of “The Rock,” the intelligence of Stephen Hawking, and the bravery of Seal Team Six into the body of dog, it would come out as Halas.
Our other dog is a basset hound, which is a close second when it comes to the best breeds. She would have possibly scored higher in my rating system but her day consist of napping, eating, belly rubs, repeat. Not a bad lifestyle, but lacks a little on the motivational front. Meanwhile, the faithful and always reliable German Shepherd stands ready to work, play, love, think, protect, all while looking as gorgeous as ever.
So, you can keep your labs, poodles, chows, and bulldogs. I am sure they serve their purpose to love you and be loved by you just fine, but they need heroes too and they themselves look to the German Shepherd for it. When your pup rests their head at night they dream of the excitement of going on patrol in search of criminals, parachuting into dangerous lands to take out terrorists, guarding the flock against a mountain lion or polar bear, or finding the motherload of drugs to keep our streets safe. This is all done by a typical GSD before noon! Shepherds are so smart that mine even wrote this column, I just had to edit it to make sure he said poop because sometimes he thinks he can get away with anything. You would too if you were as cool as him.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!