LANDERS: Something fishy in Lake Delton

“You see that Lake Delton gave $4 million to that housing complex?” he said to me in disgust as I walked through the door of his small business in Lake Delton.
“I did,” I replied. As well as knowing that this conversation was going to good column material.
“How come they don’t go around and pay off my debts? Or spread that money around to struggling restaurants or small business?”
This was a good question he posed. After all, most communities with a population less than 3,000 don’t have the ability to write off $4.4 million. In fact, most communities with a population with more than 3,000, or 3 million don’t either. But this is Lake Delton, and they aren’t like most municipalities.
The business owner in question didn’t want to be identified for my column, but he assured me he was not alone in being a village of Lake Delton taxpayer who was very upset with his elected leaders right now. He was right, I have spoken to others who feel the same way he does. Another taxpayer, Chris Gantz, went through the effort of even writing a letter to the editor in the Events about this. Gantz even offered to buy the note and was supposedly ignored by the village.
As for the small business owner I visited, he said he called the village about this and was told that if the village didn’t forgive the debt, the employee housing unit would go bankrupt and close. “I told them they could have offered a deferred payment, restructure the loan, something. I can understand that we need housing for the workers, but you just don’t forgive the loan.”
We can all empathize with his anger when he sees his local government giving Tom Holtz, a free pass on $4.4 million owed to village taxpayers. Tom Holtz built and owns Hiawatha Housing, the multi-unit, dorm-style employee housing complex on Hiawatha Drive in Lake Delton. He also owns Holtz Builders, Inc. and a variety of other business ventures in his name. The Lake Delton Community Development Authority went into closed session last month, came out and recommended the second mortgage on the property be waived. The Village Board then met and approved the same. And just like that, $4.4 million was no longer Holtz’s concern.
Holtz is no stranger to area building projects including commercial, residential, and governmental. They are the builders for the multi-million dollar police station Delton is planning as well. In all fairness, Holtz Builders appears to do quality work, and has a strong reputation of being a good company. They have been very generous in donating to local charities and have put hundreds of people to work in this community. Holtz Builders also has a successful foothold down in Tennessee, where other Dells businesses and investors have properties as well. By an outsider looking in, Holtz seems to be thriving. Which is even more reason to wonder why the note was forgiven?
In defense of Lake Delton, one does need to consider the trickle-down effect of this decision. Even during the best of times of tourism and economies, our area struggles with finding enough employees to go around. In fact, the better our tourism season is the more difficult it is to find workers. Our local employers need to recruit employees from all over the Midwest and also utilize the international J1 program as well just to keep some doors open.
Finding enough workers is one thing, finding housing for them is another. Both the city of Wisconsin Dells and village of Lake Delton have taken steps through the years to address that. Delton has taken the additional step of funding the Hiawatha Housing development, which has provided safe and healthy living conditions for thousands of workers. Noah’s, Wilderness, Kalahari, Chula Vista, and Mount Olympus have all taken steps to fund or create their own housing units for their workers, and contrary to popular belief, are not owners of Hiawatha Housing, Holtz is.
But local village taxpayers have a good point. Why forgive the loan altogether? Why not re-structure it, put off payments for a year, or do something creative that doesn’t let Holtz off the hook? As much as I appreciate all that Lake Delton has and continues to do in our community, their decision to blatantly forgive the loan does seem to be, well…fishy. Then again, what do I care? I live in the city of Wisconsin Dells. If we had $4.4 million lying around, I would hope our city would put that to start of a new police department, which Holtz would probably build.
