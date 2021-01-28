LANDERS: Something fishy in Lake Delton

“You see that Lake Delton gave $4 million to that housing complex?” he said to me in disgust as I walked through the door of his small business in Lake Delton.

“I did,” I replied. As well as knowing that this conversation was going to good column material.

“How come they don’t go around and pay off my debts? Or spread that money around to struggling restaurants or small business?”

This was a good question he posed. After all, most communities with a population less than 3,000 don’t have the ability to write off $4.4 million. In fact, most communities with a population with more than 3,000, or 3 million don’t either. But this is Lake Delton, and they aren’t like most municipalities.

The business owner in question didn’t want to be identified for my column, but he assured me he was not alone in being a village of Lake Delton taxpayer who was very upset with his elected leaders right now. He was right, I have spoken to others who feel the same way he does. Another taxpayer, Chris Gantz, went through the effort of even writing a letter to the editor in the Events about this. Gantz even offered to buy the note and was supposedly ignored by the village.