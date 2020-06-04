LANDERS: Take a kid fishing

We pulled up to the launch on Mirror Lake to see a few boats already out on the water waiting patiently for the start time. It was just before 5 p.m., and it was my first night back in our Tuesday night bass fishing league after I missed the first couple of weeks due to work obligations. It was also my daughter Emma’s first time coming with me to “league night,” a sign of her maturity and readiness to handle the rigors of competitive bass fishing.
As my wife will tell you, fishing with me is not the most relaxing thing to watch. For my Tuesday night bass league, I sometimes bring over a dozen rods, over 20 tackle trays, be using two different sonar systems at once, and also move from spot to spot like a UPS driver the week before Christmas. There is a lot of casting, and admittedly not always a lot of catching. But it is competitive, fun, and for me at least, a great way to relax and forget about the world.
So, for Emma’s initial outing with me, she was warned in advanced. There would be no bathroom breaks, whining, falling overboard, or complaining about the heat, cold, wind, sun, snow, mosquitos, and definitely no comments like, “How come you are not catching anything?” I get enough of that from my competitors. So, there we were, ready to launch and off to a new year and Emma’s first experience of my Tuesday night get-away.
Within five minutes, I landed my first fish of the year, a large mouth bass weighing nearly 3 pounds. I flipped on the aerators in my live well and dropped the fish in the tank for safe keeping until weigh-in. Little did I know that for the next hour or so, the status of that fish will be the primary topic of conversation. It started innocently enough asking about whether the fish I caught was a boy fish or girl fish? After saying it was a girl, we had to talk about whether we should name it, how old it was, what it likes to eat, and if it had a husband. I wasn’t sure if I was answering questions of a curious mind or filling out a Tinder profile for the bass in my live well.
After I answered all the questions I could about a bass I just met an hour ago, the conversation next turned to one of the most feared conversations a father has with his daughter. It started innocently enough….a beaver was making its way along the shoreline with a twig in its mouth, a bald eagle soared overhead, cardinals and blue jays squawked and sang from the trees. I was pointing out all the great sites around us when all the tranquility of the moment was destroyed with, “Daddy, do you know I have a boyfriend?” Besides reminding Emma that she can’t fall overboard, complain, or ask about the lack of my catching ability, I should’ve added there will be no conversations about boys. Still, being the compassionate father I am, I reminded my 12 year-old-daughter that the topic of boys should only be discussed with her mother.
Moving on, I made a perfect cast into a small pool of water surrounded by several down trees, limbs, and overhung grass from the shore. A twitch or two on the lure and wham…I set the hook on another decent bass. This one was feisty as it jumped and lunged for every obstacle nearby. I excitedly told Emma I had another nice fish on the line as I was trying to navigate the fish out of the assortment of trees and obstacles between the fish and our boat. Apparently, seeing your dad contort his body like a member of Cirque du Soleil as I sway, twist, reel, pull, and pray that I don’t lose this fish is also a good time to ask me if we can go for ice cream when we are done tonight? With the fish finally landed and placed in the live well, we commenced the second round of questions to get Bass No. 2’s Tinder profile established as well.
Things quieted down for a period of time and the bored kid syndrome kicked into high gear. She ate her packed dinner, drank her water, ate my packed dinner, checked the fish in the live well 63 times, and managed to get her fishing line wrapped around the steering wheel, two rods, one boat seat, our fishing net, and my leg all at once. I could tell she was hitting a wall with fishing so I suggest she relax in the back of the boat and do some reading. With her hopefully settled in, and about 45 minutes left until weigh-in, I decided to kick my fishing into high gear. Using my trolling motor to follow the contours of the shoreline, I made pinpoint casts into various pockets, next to stumps, over developing weeds, and skipping lures under over-hanging trees. It was crunch time, and I needed at least one more decent fish to have a true shot at placing tonight. As only competing anglers know, I was now in the zone until….
“What’s that?!” Emma yelled and nearly cause me to fall off my front casting deck.
“You scared the daylights out of me, what?”
“That,” as she pointed to a fallen tree in the water.
“It’s a log.”
“No, next to it.”
Squinting and peering as best as I could, expecting to see something like a snake, alligator, or Jimmy Hoffa, the only thing I saw was another fallen tree with some moss on it.
“The green thing, next to the log,” she insisted.
“Uh, it’s another log, with moss on it.”
“Oh.” As she settled back into her book and probably smirking about elevating my heart rate from 65 to 165 in a split second for nothing more than a figment of her imagination. A skill she has no doubt learned from her mother.
This weekend, June 6 and 7, is free fishing weekend in Wisconsin, an opportunity for anyone to try a new hobby or just to get out into nature for a while. There are many local anglers who would offer their time, equipment, and knowledge to teach others how to fish, including me. Taking a kid fishing not only gets kids outside, but can also instill in them a lifelong passion and respect for nature, property, and life. It’s also a great way to get bass more dates on Tinder.
Brian Landers writes weekly for the Dells Events. His opinions are those of his own and do not reflect any professional affiliations he may have. Reach him at brianlanders@charter.net.
