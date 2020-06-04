LANDERS: Take a kid fishing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

We pulled up to the launch on Mirror Lake to see a few boats already out on the water waiting patiently for the start time. It was just before 5 p.m., and it was my first night back in our Tuesday night bass fishing league after I missed the first couple of weeks due to work obligations. It was also my daughter Emma’s first time coming with me to “league night,” a sign of her maturity and readiness to handle the rigors of competitive bass fishing.

As my wife will tell you, fishing with me is not the most relaxing thing to watch. For my Tuesday night bass league, I sometimes bring over a dozen rods, over 20 tackle trays, be using two different sonar systems at once, and also move from spot to spot like a UPS driver the week before Christmas. There is a lot of casting, and admittedly not always a lot of catching. But it is competitive, fun, and for me at least, a great way to relax and forget about the world.

So, for Emma’s initial outing with me, she was warned in advanced. There would be no bathroom breaks, whining, falling overboard, or complaining about the heat, cold, wind, sun, snow, mosquitos, and definitely no comments like, “How come you are not catching anything?” I get enough of that from my competitors. So, there we were, ready to launch and off to a new year and Emma’s first experience of my Tuesday night get-away.