LANDERS: Tale of the Great Turkey Fairy

Even the most intellectual and suspicious kid under the age of 10, and some adult in-laws you might have, will question the validity of the Turkey Fairy. To which it is important to provide some reassurance that you have personally been rewarded year after year by the visitation of the Turkey Fairy. In fact, you estimate that you have made some decent coin from the Turkey Fairy as a kid, enough to buy a new bike, pay for college, or even put a down payment on a new Mustang.

You can see where this story is headed and how unappreciative certain parents were when their kids snuck saliva-covered turkey bones with grandpa’s denture impressions into their coat jackets that eventually found their way under their pillows. You can also imagine how disappointed the kids might have been the next morning when the Turkey Fairy didn’t deliver.

If you are a good aunt or uncle, feel free to share my legend of the Turkey Fairy this year. A word or warning, expect a phone call the morning after Thanksgiving in which the parents of the disappointed children will scold you and insist you come over and wash the bedding or pay for the child’s counseling. Ultimately, the parents will put you on the phone and demand an apology to their son or daughter who was duped by you. Which in all sincerity, you should explain to your impressionable niece or nephew that this is their parent’s fault, as they must have scared the Turkey Fairy away somehow and to just try harder next year with perhaps more bones and throw in some cranberry sauce for good measure. And hey, have you ever heard of the Toilet Mermaid?

Brian Landers, a former Dells mayor, writes a weekly column for Capital Newspapers. Reach him at brianlanders@charter.net.