LANDERS: Telemarketers are people too

Another playful telemarketer got into a debate with me about the birth of the Model T. This conversation started when he asked me for the year of my car to provide a quote for an extended warranty. I told him my car was really out of warranty as it was a 1908 Ford Model T. He said that was not possible because the Model T didn’t come out until 1912. I expressed my disappointment that an automobile professional of his caliber didn’t know the Model T was first invented in 1908. I asked him if he had a Master’s Degree in Automotive History, as I would only speak to someone that did. He chuckled and then hung up on me, which had to feel good for him to do considering how many times he must get hung up on in a day.

A polite, sweet sounding lady named “Ann” wanted to ask me about debt consolidation. I told Ann it was smart that she was pretending to be a telemarketer as the feds were probably monitoring my phones right now. She persisted in asking me about my “Visa” account, which I said the DEA knows that Visa is a code word for cocaine, and asked her to use “American Express” instead. She said that was not an authorized debt consolidation provider, to which I asked if that was code that our shipment from Juarez was going to be late? Ann terminated the conversation when I reminded her that if I go down for this, I am taking her with me.