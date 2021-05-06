LANDERS: Telemarketers are people too

Let’s face it, the state’s telemarketer no-call list is about as reliable as Robin Vos in an IQ test. That call list is worthless, and I have proof because both my wife and I have registered to be on it and we get a dozen telemarketing calls a week if not more.
I have grown tired of blocking numbers, as the same telemarketers just use a different origination number the next time. So, I have decided to take matters into my own hands and start to talk to these people who want to talk to me about my car’s warranty, my credit cards, or my health insurance. Because, they obviously care so much to take the time to talk to me about these things, I can at least return the favor.
I usually start the conversation by thanking them for calling me and asking them how their day is going. It is also important to ask them how their family is doing and especially their mom. Some devoted and well-trained telemarketers will simply stick to the script and ignore my questions. That is why I am persistent and demand to know how their families are before I answer any questions.
Like the time I asked a caller about his marriage? He said his marriage is none of my business. I politely said that my health insurance was none of his business either, but he makes a living trying to dive into it, he should appreciate I am willing to offer him marriage counseling for free. The conversation ended when I asked him for his wife’s number so I can call her to make sure he was “taking care of business” at home.
Another playful telemarketer got into a debate with me about the birth of the Model T. This conversation started when he asked me for the year of my car to provide a quote for an extended warranty. I told him my car was really out of warranty as it was a 1908 Ford Model T. He said that was not possible because the Model T didn’t come out until 1912. I expressed my disappointment that an automobile professional of his caliber didn’t know the Model T was first invented in 1908. I asked him if he had a Master’s Degree in Automotive History, as I would only speak to someone that did. He chuckled and then hung up on me, which had to feel good for him to do considering how many times he must get hung up on in a day.
A polite, sweet sounding lady named “Ann” wanted to ask me about debt consolidation. I told Ann it was smart that she was pretending to be a telemarketer as the feds were probably monitoring my phones right now. She persisted in asking me about my “Visa” account, which I said the DEA knows that Visa is a code word for cocaine, and asked her to use “American Express” instead. She said that was not an authorized debt consolidation provider, to which I asked if that was code that our shipment from Juarez was going to be late? Ann terminated the conversation when I reminded her that if I go down for this, I am taking her with me.
A man named Josh found out I was hard of hearing, which I really am, when he wanted to talk to me about Medicare services. I was a bit surprised because I am not old enough for Medicare, but I walked into that door he left open. He asked me who was my current health care provider was, to which I said my favorite color was blue. Which only made him talk slower and louder into the phone. Then he asked me how old I was and I replied, “I am pretty warm right now, as I got a new quilt and slippers.” He said, “How old, not cold,” to which I went into great detail about my new quilt which was hand stitched by a group of local retired nuns who suffer from horrible arthritis, so the stitching is poor and the quilt is falling apart. He said he was sorry to hear that. I asked, he’s sorry? One of the patches on the quilt had a cat’s head separated from its body and a lady in my bridge club lost her favorite cat to a horrific garage door incident when she was 12 and now she must look at that quilt every day.
A defiant telemarketer wasted no time in realizing I was playing with him and decided to scold me for it. I apologized and told him he was right. He thanked me and said that he was just trying to do his job. I said I could appreciate that because one of the main things that irritate me in life is when people don’t do their jobs, he agreed. I said for example, my wife and I sign up for these do not call registries so we don’t get harassed by these telemarketers and somehow, somewhere, somebody isn’t doing their job because we keep getting called and end up getting into arguments with people like him who spend their lives trying to scam the vulnerable and then try to defend it when they get called out for it by people like me. He had a few choice words to say to me, to which I told him to man up and come say that to my face. I guess his employer didn’t authorize his travel voucher.
If the conversation lasts long enough for them to get my name and number to call me back, I like to tell them my name is Robin and can be reached at 608-266-3387, which also happens to be the number of our state’s clueless legislative leader. I hope he enjoys the calls as much as I do.
Brian Landers, a former Wisconsin Dells mayor, writes a weekly column for Capital Newspapers. Reach him at brianlanders@charter.net.