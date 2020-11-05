LANDERS: Thank you, Nancy Holzem

This week will mark the departure of possibly the most influential city employee that ever served Wisconsin Dells. After 20 years of dedicated service, City Clerk/Coordinator Nancy Holzem is retiring. I am assisted in this column by the words and memories of mayors past, all eagerly offering their own appreciation of their time of service with Nancy, which I proudly share with you today.
Sandy Casey, wife of the late Craig Casey who served as mayor from 1993-2000 and 2005-2006: “Craig and I express our great wishes for her retirement. Can’t believe it. Thank you for all your hard work over the years with Craig as mayor, and working with me at all the many elections. You certainly made it a lot easier all the way. Enjoy your retirement!”
Mayor Ben Borcher (2001-2004): “Two things come to mind when I think about the time that I was fortunate to work with her. She was always highly organized for the monthly council meetings. I would ask her before the meeting officially began who were the people in the audience that I did not recognize and why were they in attendance? Not once did I ever get surprised by what came up at the council meeting that might not have been on the agenda. She was always so prepared, it made my job much easier. Secondly, I didn’t find out until late in my term, that Nancy would finish the city’s work and then drive to Reedsburg to give care to her stepfather in his later years. She always seemed to have boundless energy to work so hard for the city in addition to caring for someone else. Admirable traits indeed.”
Mayor Eric Helland (2007-2010): “I loved walking into City Hall. Everything worked. Questions? There were answers. Background information? Not only was it found, but in the order needed. There were differences in process when I moved from School Board to City Hall. Yet Nancy effortlessly created space to learn those differences without shining a light upon them.
The same for differences in administrations; effortlessly transitioning from Mayor Casey to me all in the best interests of the City. Nancy served the residents of the City of Wisconsin Dells, we are all the better for her selfless efforts.”
Mayor Ed Wojnicz (2018- Current): “I do not have a singular reference in Nancy’s career as Clerk for the city of Wisconsin Dells. I would rather emphasize the body of work she dedicated herself to performing on a daily basis. Over her 21 years, Nancy performed her duties flawlessly. Her knowledge of city ordinances, her recall of events that led to council decisions, skill, and dependability made her a most valuable asset of our city. Whenever she was asked a question from council rep, mayor, employee, or citizen; you received a prompt and accurate reply. If not, she would find out shortly and respond back to you. She was able to rely upon her accumulated knowledge of 21 years and relate it to the issue(s) at hand. Nancy worked many long hours week in and week out to provide our citizens with the information they needed to vote, apply for permits, referral to the correct department or agency, and answers to countless questions the office receives. Internally, she always provided accurate payroll data, insurance questions, city policy, and other HR issues employees may have. She was very skilled at crafting meeting agendas by including information all would need to have an informed opinion. Her retirement will leave a significant void and we will have a major challenge to provide the continued service many of us have taken for granted. How very fortunate we were to have someone work so diligently to provide us with the information needed to make city government and private sector work cohesively. Nancy will never take credit for all she has done, but all those around her know how valuable she was to helping deal with the complexities of city government. Thank you, Nancy for all of your efforts.”
And as for me, my fondest time in office with Nancy were informal. Our weekly meetings about city issues, budgets, and ordinances would turn into personal talks about parents, kids, and hobbies. When my wife and I adopted our daughter Emma, Nancy would light up whenever I brought her into city hall. I would often find Emma in Nancy’s office, sitting on her lap, playing with “paid”, “draft”, or official’s signature stamps on the back of a meeting agenda. Emma loved seeing Nancy, and Nancy loved seeing her.
Behind every city project, budget, and mayor over the past 21 years was Nancy. She preferred to work behind the scenes and would never take credit for all that she has done over the years. She literally helped home children and our seniors, fed our needy, launch numerous businesses and projects, and was the trusted matriarch of our city for hundreds of employees. Her intellect, elegance, compassion, and work ethic is unmatched by anyone ever employed or elected into government service. To say that Nancy Holzem will be missed is an understatement. The success and growth of the City of Wisconsin Dells is the result of her work, the bright future of our city is the legacy she leaves us. Thank you for your service Nancy, your love for the City of Wisconsin Dells and its people will always be felt.
Brian Landers, a former Dells mayor, writes a weekly column for Capital Newspapers. Reach out to him at brianlanders@charter.net.
