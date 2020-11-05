LANDERS: Thank you, Nancy Holzem

Mayor Ed Wojnicz (2018- Current): “I do not have a singular reference in Nancy’s career as Clerk for the city of Wisconsin Dells. I would rather emphasize the body of work she dedicated herself to performing on a daily basis. Over her 21 years, Nancy performed her duties flawlessly. Her knowledge of city ordinances, her recall of events that led to council decisions, skill, and dependability made her a most valuable asset of our city. Whenever she was asked a question from council rep, mayor, employee, or citizen; you received a prompt and accurate reply. If not, she would find out shortly and respond back to you. She was able to rely upon her accumulated knowledge of 21 years and relate it to the issue(s) at hand. Nancy worked many long hours week in and week out to provide our citizens with the information they needed to vote, apply for permits, referral to the correct department or agency, and answers to countless questions the office receives. Internally, she always provided accurate payroll data, insurance questions, city policy, and other HR issues employees may have. She was very skilled at crafting meeting agendas by including information all would need to have an informed opinion. Her retirement will leave a significant void and we will have a major challenge to provide the continued service many of us have taken for granted. How very fortunate we were to have someone work so diligently to provide us with the information needed to make city government and private sector work cohesively. Nancy will never take credit for all she has done, but all those around her know how valuable she was to helping deal with the complexities of city government. Thank you, Nancy for all of your efforts.”