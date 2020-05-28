LANDERS: The Marshmallow Test

Yet it wasn’t just our t-shirt stores and amusements that were open. Many venues that primarily cater to the locals have been open as well. So, what did you do when these places rushed to open? Did you run out to a hair salon, your favorite tavern, or even church? A local bar patron was proud of showing off their video on social media of fellow drinking buddies sitting arm in arm drinking beers. A live stream church service showed the congregation acting as if everything was normal again. No social distancing and very few masks by the parishioners.

I am not judging anyone’s reasons why they opened, as several were in severe financial despair. Others not so much, but apparently had enough of social distancing and staying home. I don’t blame anyone for opening, but I do think it is incredibly reckless of those who did not impose safe practices at the locations in their control. Whether it’s a bar stool or a pew, it’s the responsibility of the leadership of these places to protect those coming to support them and our community. It is also rolling the dice that their actions now might lead to a resurgence of illness, death, closures, job loss, and frustration. They ate that first marshmallow, but some did so without precautions, and that really irks me.