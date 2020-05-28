LANDERS: The Marshmallow Test

The test goes like this…a small child is placed in a room with a hidden camera and a plate on a table. A single marshmallow is placed on the plate. The kid is told that if he or she can wait ten minutes, they will get two marshmallows as their reward. However, if they give into their craving and eat the marshmallow, that is all they get. The teacher/psychiatrist leaves the room and the observation of what the kids does now is viewed from another room. The result is a mixed bag of kids who can’t hold out and gobble the first marshmallow down, those who nibble or lick at the first marshmallow but don’t eat it, and a few who do wait and get a reward of two marshmallows at the end by not eating the first one. It’s a lesson on patience and self-control.
We are now all engaged in one big honkin’ marshmallow test. Our marshmallow test did not come from teachers, not even doctors, scientists, or even people with MD’s after their names. They came from politicians, judges, business owners, and citizens who felt enough was enough. It was fueled through a combination of politics, economic despair, along with a hefty dose of feelings of invincibility and disbelief of the true impact of the virus. So, Wisconsin is back open for business, and nowhere was that more evident than here in the Dells on Memorial Day weekend.
While not at the numbers of typical holiday weekends in the Dells, there were still plenty of people walking downtown last weekend. Most of whom did not seem to care about staying six feet or more away from others, and rarely a mask to be seen on their faces as they walked in and out of stores. The cars parked downtown had the typical array of license plates from such places as Iowa, Minnesota, Michigan, and Illinois. Others were seen at waterparks, go-karts, and riding ducks and boats. No doubt that these visitors were welcomed with open doors and cash registers.
Yet it wasn’t just our t-shirt stores and amusements that were open. Many venues that primarily cater to the locals have been open as well. So, what did you do when these places rushed to open? Did you run out to a hair salon, your favorite tavern, or even church? A local bar patron was proud of showing off their video on social media of fellow drinking buddies sitting arm in arm drinking beers. A live stream church service showed the congregation acting as if everything was normal again. No social distancing and very few masks by the parishioners.
I am not judging anyone’s reasons why they opened, as several were in severe financial despair. Others not so much, but apparently had enough of social distancing and staying home. I don’t blame anyone for opening, but I do think it is incredibly reckless of those who did not impose safe practices at the locations in their control. Whether it’s a bar stool or a pew, it’s the responsibility of the leadership of these places to protect those coming to support them and our community. It is also rolling the dice that their actions now might lead to a resurgence of illness, death, closures, job loss, and frustration. They ate that first marshmallow, but some did so without precautions, and that really irks me.
There will be those that say that people have the freedom to choose how to socialize and who to patronize. That’s really a cop out though. You legally can’t shout fire in a crowded movie theatre because you want to. You can’t legally cruise down Broadway at 110 mph. We have laws in place because we have many people in society who need them, or else they would endanger everyone else by their individual actions. The virus is no different and quite frankly we have some business and civic leaders who need to be told what to do or else they will try to get away with anything. This past weekend was proof that laws would be handy right now to allow businesses and churches to open up with safety procedures in place.
If things go south, we can easily expect a surge in virus numbers which the media will be sure to capitalize on. Even though the Wisconsin Supreme Court says it is OK to stay open, the market will not support our hotels, restaurants, and shops anyway. The Dells will not be a destination, but an avoidance. Nobody is going to want to come to the “Petri Dish Capitol of the World.” Businesses will again close, some forever. More jobs lost. Schools will again be impacted. Funerals and weddings will not occur. The “anything goes” attitude that we see now, eating that first marshmallow now without using common sense, will impact all of us. We are supposed to be in this together but that is over.
In time, we will see who was ultimately right and wrong in the debate and practice of “opening up.” I will gladly take any criticism now or in the future for those who think I am being overly cautious when I say we rushed into things and the allowance of “anything goes” jeopardized this community and its fragile economy. I could be wrong; I hope I am wrong. I really want to be wrong. But if I am not, don’t blame the virus for where we end up. I applaud our local businesses and organizations who are taking the extra steps and showing they care not only about their employees and patrons, but also about our community as a whole. Let’s just hope the few who haven’t didn’t ruin it for the rest of us.
Brian Landers writes weekly for the Dells Events. His opinions are those of his own and do not reflect any professional affiliations he may have.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!