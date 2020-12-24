LANDERS: The Night Before Christmas Police Chase

T’was the night before Christmas, and all through the Dells,
not a tourist was stirring, not even at the hotels.
The decorations were hung on the lamp posts with care,
even the trojan horse was transformed into Rudolph this year.
The Riverwalk was glowing with the tree of light,
and the storefront’s displays seemed extra bright.
the moon and the stars were all aglow,
and just after midnight it started to snow.
It was quiet all right, when just like that,
a patrol car noticed a mysterious flash.
out from the sky came a star or comet,
so, the officer pursued to see what could have done it.
He followed the trail of sparks in the air,
which lead to a house just off Church Street somewhere.
He shined his spotlight to see what it was,
when it beamed across the street without making a buzz.
From rooftop to rooftop, it danced through the skyline,
leaving only a trail of stardust behind.
On a roof for a second, or maybe two or three,
and suddenly it jumped over to Capital Street.
The officer followed hot in pursuit,
from street to street, this thing did scoot.
Whatever it was flew high in the sky,
Then across the bridge onto Pioneer Drive.
Southbound it flew over to Canyon Road,
then Alcan and Hillman this thing did go.
It was quick as a zip and quiet as a mouse,
not making a noise as it stopped at each house.
The officer continued to follow in haste,
shining his spotlight always a second too late.
And just when he thought his chase was lost,
there on a rooftop this thing did pause.
Over the apartments on Clara Avenue,
the officer was speechless by such a view.
A huge red sleigh hovered in the air,
hitched to its front were eight floating reindeer.
Was this a dream or for real the officer started to think,
when Blitzen looked down at him and gave him a wink.
And as the officer froze in surprise in his tracks,
As he felt a strange presence approaching his back.
He turned ever so slowly to see who was there,
A red suited-man with a stunning white beard.
“It’s you!” The officer whispered under his breath,
As the man in the red suit nodded his head.
The red-suited man put out his hand for a shake,
And said, “thank you for keeping everyone so safe.”
With a flash of green light and a twinkle of a nose,
up to the sleigh the red-suited man rose.
From his seat in the sled, he looked down and waved bye,
then once again that comet shot off through the sky.
The officer was speechless, still frozen in awe,
Nobody would believe what he had just saw.
When off in the distance, he heard with delight,
“Merry Christmas to All, and To All A Good Night.”
Brian Landers, a former Wisconsin Dells mayor, writes a weekly column for Capital Newspapers. Reach him at brianlanders@charter.net.