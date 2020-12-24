LANDERS: The Night Before Christmas Police Chase

T’was the night before Christmas, and all through the Dells,

not a tourist was stirring, not even at the hotels.

The decorations were hung on the lamp posts with care,

even the trojan horse was transformed into Rudolph this year.

The Riverwalk was glowing with the tree of light,

and the storefront’s displays seemed extra bright.

the moon and the stars were all aglow,

and just after midnight it started to snow.

It was quiet all right, when just like that,

a patrol car noticed a mysterious flash.

out from the sky came a star or comet,

so, the officer pursued to see what could have done it.

He followed the trail of sparks in the air,

which lead to a house just off Church Street somewhere.

He shined his spotlight to see what it was,

when it beamed across the street without making a buzz.