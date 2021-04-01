LANDERS: Time to end qualified immunity

Outside of our local leaders, we rarely have elected officials who do anything on behalf of their constituents anymore. Our state and federal lawmakers seem too busy trying to divide this state and nation rather than bring it together. They create laws that benefit their biggest donors, pander to their extreme far right or far left bases, make new voting districts to retain power, or do whatever they can to anger their political counterparts. Most of us are fed up with these idiots.

In Wisconsin, we have a popcorn salesman in Robin Vos who politicizes wearing masks, public health orders, and home-schooling kids during a pandemic. We have a lieutenant governor in Mandella Barnes who lied about his college education to get elected and also failed to pay back taxes and penalties for a condo he owned. In Washington, we had a president who caused a riot at our Capitol and a current president who is running an orphanage on our southern border that looks worse than a Nike sweatshop in Vietnam.

If politicians think that police officers should lose qualified immunity, they should set an example and give it up themselves. Since term limits are a dirty word these days because voluntarily giving up power and authority is something nobody in Madison or Washington seems capable of doing, let’s create another way to get rid of these clowns in office. Let’s make it easier for people to sue them for their actions.