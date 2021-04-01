LANDERS: Time to end qualified immunity

This past week, New York’s city council passed a law to end qualified immunity for their police officers. One radical council member described qualified immunity as being, “rooted in our nation’s history as systemic racism,” which historically is inaccurate as it’s really only been applied to modern-day uses since 1982. Here in Wisconsin, two democratic lawmakers introduced a bill at the Capitol this year that aims to do the same thing. Personally, I think it’s time we do away with it, for politicians that is.
In case you are not familiar with qualified immunity, it is a legal protection for certain civic professions and elected officials that shields them from individual liability should they be sued, as long as the person was acting in an official capacity and within the scope of their duties. They lose qualified immunity if they intentionally commit a criminal act or knowingly violate their policies with intent to harm or damage though. For instance, a police officer chases a homicide suspect who crashes into another motorist, injuring them. That officer would not have to pay for their legal fees, or damages, should they be sued over the chase because they were acting within the scope of their duties.
In Wisconsin, qualified immunity protects not only police but all employees, officers, and agents of a government. Fire fighters, teachers, park employees, sanitation workers, the list goes on and on. It also protects elected officials, and that is where I would love to see people put their money where their mouth is.
Outside of our local leaders, we rarely have elected officials who do anything on behalf of their constituents anymore. Our state and federal lawmakers seem too busy trying to divide this state and nation rather than bring it together. They create laws that benefit their biggest donors, pander to their extreme far right or far left bases, make new voting districts to retain power, or do whatever they can to anger their political counterparts. Most of us are fed up with these idiots.
In Wisconsin, we have a popcorn salesman in Robin Vos who politicizes wearing masks, public health orders, and home-schooling kids during a pandemic. We have a lieutenant governor in Mandella Barnes who lied about his college education to get elected and also failed to pay back taxes and penalties for a condo he owned. In Washington, we had a president who caused a riot at our Capitol and a current president who is running an orphanage on our southern border that looks worse than a Nike sweatshop in Vietnam.
If politicians think that police officers should lose qualified immunity, they should set an example and give it up themselves. Since term limits are a dirty word these days because voluntarily giving up power and authority is something nobody in Madison or Washington seems capable of doing, let’s create another way to get rid of these clowns in office. Let’s make it easier for people to sue them for their actions.
The theory in ending qualified immunity for police is that it would force the police to behave better. Some actually think that officers who lose qualified immunity would be too concerned about being sued personally that they would not commit unethical or unlawful acts. What they fail to consider is that 99.9% of the officers out there are good people, and their personal ethics, training, and desire to serve is what truly keeps them honest. Not to mention we ask incredible feats of physical and mental acts in split second timing from the men and women who serve our police forces.
My suggestion of ending qualified immunity for state and federal elected officials is that it will force them to behave better too. Unlike the police, elected officials get the comfort of making decisions over days, weeks and months. They are also surrounded by advisors and experts, have a wealth of resources at their disposal, and actually control their own budgets that support their decision-making needs. If stripping qualified immunity is good for any official, it seems taking it away from the elected ones makes the most sense considering how they are wasting the time and resources given to them while they are in office, and how they reject accountability for their own actions.
Think of the flood of wrongful death civil suits that could be filed against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, for his debacle in which he knowingly risked and watched the elderly in state nursing homes die of COVID-19. Or how about Wisconsin Senator LaTonya Johnson D-Milwaukee, and Representative Jonathan Brostoff D-Milwaukee, the two state lawmakers who want to end qualified immunity for police, being held civilly liable for last year’s lost wages and damages by those who couldn’t get timely unemployment checks by an outdated and poorly run unemployment system they were responsible for? Trump should be sued by anyone hurt or killed for the riots he instigated. Biden should be sued for the humanitarian nightmare he is currently avoiding by the thousands of orphaned refugees he allowed into the U.S. without any plan to house and care for them.
The list goes on and on. If you want to do away with qualified immunity for law enforcement, it only seems fair to do away with those who created the laws to begin with. Of course, doing so would mean nobody in the right mind would want to run for office again. And that is exactly what this is going to do to the police profession if we allow radical politicians to get their way. Stripping qualified immunity of the police, and only the police, sure seems like another form of “systematic” prejudice and bias. Funny, I thought we were having conversations to end that in our country?
Brian Landers, a former Wisconsin Dells mayor, writes a weekly column for Capital Newspapers. Reach him at brianlanders@charter.net.