LANDERS: Time to enter the D.E.B.A.C.L.E contest

Of course, any competition worth having must have prizes. Since the Dells Events has its name all over this thing, it is only appropriate that they cough up the $1 million grand prize.

Now, I haven’t cleared this yet through the editor, publisher, or anyone remotely association with Capital Newspapers, Inc., but don’t let that discourage you.

Second-place prize is free property taxes for a year. I haven’t cleared this yet with Mayor Ed Wojnicz either, but I am sure he will be good with it. He is also so generous that on a very slim chance the winner comes from outside the Dells, he will personally foot the bill for their property taxes as well. Besides, those mayors make a ton of money anyway. Third prize is an all-expense trip to Fargo, North Dakota. This should inspire you to work your tail off to make sure you don’t place third.

To enter D.E.B.A.C.L.E, all you need to do is e mail me a photo of your outdoor Christmas light display by Dec. 20, along with your name, location, and a short story about your creation. Right now, there are probably some bean counters and lawyers associated with this publication that are having coronaries that I offered prizes they can’t afford or had any knowledge about it. So, this is a good place to put that legal disclaimer in that there is a really good chance that no prize money or value will be awarded at all.