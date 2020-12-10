LANDERS: Time to enter the D.E.B.A.C.L.E contest

Taking a visit to the Tree of Light downtown, I was touched by magnificence of it all. It adds a little extra something to this holiday season when we all could use a little extra something this year as a pick me up.
It also got me thinking that we should have a contest to see who has the best Christmas light decorations this year! And thus, I present to you the, “Dells Events Brilliant Annual Christmas Lights Exhibition” or D.E.B.A.C.L.E for short.
Since this is a competition, we must set some rules. The first rule is that this is a Christmas light competition, which means two things. First, this is about the lights as the name implies.
Anyone can plug some glued nylon blow up into an outlet and call it a day.
So those of you with blow up Rudolph’s and Darth Vader Santa’s are banned from my competition. I want people who climb unstable ladders, tread on icy rooftops, and plunge head first into hedges armed only with the Christmas spirit and a stapler. You, are my people!
Second, because this is a “Christmas” light competition, I have to exclude participation from those ultra-liberal Democrat hotbeds who only allow “festival” and “holiday” lights and celebrations. So, if you live in Seattle, San Francisco, Portland, Minneapolis, or town of Newport, you are out! Sorry Donnie Nelson!
Other than the named excluded areas, the competition is open to anyone. Now, keep in mind that I have readers from all over the world in exotic locations like Maui, Monte Carlo, Bermuda, and Portage. So, the winner will be considered the “World D.E.B.A.C.L.E. Champion,” which might be your greatest life’s achievement.
Your choice of lights is up to you. I myself prefer the simple yet elegant twinkle of a modern-day LED bright white. Others will opt for the 50 year-old frayed wire with incandescent bulbs that will create an electric bill that rivals Mount Olympus in July, and will be sure to bring at least three visits from our local beloved fire fighters. Let the code violations and your personal safety be damned, I say!
Since I am the sole judge of the competition, I will clue you in that the bigger the better as far as your lights go.
Try to put that Tree of Light to shame! If your light display melts the snow in your neighbor’s yard, or attracts 747’s looking for a place to land, you have a good chance of winning this thing.
If you run out of lights to display, you can always find other forms of illumination by climbing the light poles at the local baseball fields, off the construction barrels on the interstate, or even on top of parked squad cars. If by chance you are caught “borrowing” any of these things, be sure to remind the friendly police officers that Pat Nash put you up to it.
Of course, any competition worth having must have prizes. Since the Dells Events has its name all over this thing, it is only appropriate that they cough up the $1 million grand prize.
Now, I haven’t cleared this yet through the editor, publisher, or anyone remotely association with Capital Newspapers, Inc., but don’t let that discourage you.
Second-place prize is free property taxes for a year. I haven’t cleared this yet with Mayor Ed Wojnicz either, but I am sure he will be good with it. He is also so generous that on a very slim chance the winner comes from outside the Dells, he will personally foot the bill for their property taxes as well. Besides, those mayors make a ton of money anyway. Third prize is an all-expense trip to Fargo, North Dakota. This should inspire you to work your tail off to make sure you don’t place third.
To enter D.E.B.A.C.L.E, all you need to do is e mail me a photo of your outdoor Christmas light display by Dec. 20, along with your name, location, and a short story about your creation. Right now, there are probably some bean counters and lawyers associated with this publication that are having coronaries that I offered prizes they can’t afford or had any knowledge about it. So, this is a good place to put that legal disclaimer in that there is a really good chance that no prize money or value will be awarded at all.
But, the next best thing is being mentioned in a future column along with the hopes I can publish the picture of your Christmas lights to show off your work and rub it in to the lazy people who didn’t put anything up.
I officially declare D.E.B.A.C.L.E to be open for competition! Spread the Christmas spirit, and remember when it comes to Christmas lights to go big or go home.
And if your home is in San Francisco or town of Newport, Merry Festival to you anyway.
Follow Kevin Damask on Twitter @kdamask or contact him at 608-963-7323.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!