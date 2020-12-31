LANDERS: Time to give out some year-end awards

Best costume design: Wearing business attire from the waist up and pajamas from the waist down while attending virtual meetings.

Best Make Up: The parents who did what they could to make up for lost proms, games, and graduations for their kids.

Best Dance Scene: People trying to stay six feet apart in a grocery store.

Best Song: Anything played by Eddie Van Halen.

Best Producers: Our farmers and agricultural workers who made sure that America still was able to feed the world in a pandemic.

Entertainer of the Year: Anyone trying a Zoom meeting for the first time.

Best Short Film: The Major League Baseball season.

Best Action Sequence: The officers in Nashville who risked their own lives and rushed into a bomb scene to evacuate hundreds of people before the downtown explosion.

Most Valuable Player: Those healthcare workers who had to play wife, husband, child, and parents as they held hands, prayed with, and comforted the dying when the real family members couldn’t.

Despite who or what Time or ESPN wants to put on the cover of their magazines, and regardless of who wins Grammys or Oscars, the real winners of 2020 live and work all around us. They brought some much needed normalcy and comfort in a year full of anxiety and sorrow. As we roll out of 2020 and into 2021, let us all be thankful for the real winners in this world.

Follow Kevin Damask on Twitter @kdamask or contact him at 608-963-7323.