LANDERS: Time to give out some year-end awards

And the award goes to…..
It’s award season! The time of year when we look back at the year that was and honor outstanding achievements, or even possibly some achievements that were less than outstanding. Most award shows are full of vanity and excess, filled with glitz and glitter to honor those who entertain us for a living.
Therefore, I boiled my awards down to what really needs to be handed out. To recognize those who made 2020 a very memorable year indeed. And the award goes too…
Best Performance: All the delivery drivers, mail carriers, railroad engineers, truck drivers, pilots, and warehouse workers that made sure that our packages, mail, clothes, and food got to our homes, hospitals, and schools.
Comeback of the Year: A tie between sweatpants and board games.
Best Drama: Everyone who refused to wear a mask in stores, around others, and in public spaces. The whiney statements of, “I can’t breathe in my mask,” and “This is no worse than the flu” helped to secure this award for them.
Best Directing: All the teachers who had to re-direct their classrooms, lesson plans, and own teaching styles to adapt to virtual and online methods.
Best picture: The image of the men and women in law enforcement who stood in professional silence and restraint while being yelled at, threatened, harassed, and antagonized on the front lines of demonstrations this summer.
Best costume design: Wearing business attire from the waist up and pajamas from the waist down while attending virtual meetings.
Best Make Up: The parents who did what they could to make up for lost proms, games, and graduations for their kids.
Best Dance Scene: People trying to stay six feet apart in a grocery store.
Best Song: Anything played by Eddie Van Halen.
Best Producers: Our farmers and agricultural workers who made sure that America still was able to feed the world in a pandemic.
Entertainer of the Year: Anyone trying a Zoom meeting for the first time.
Best Short Film: The Major League Baseball season.
Best Action Sequence: The officers in Nashville who risked their own lives and rushed into a bomb scene to evacuate hundreds of people before the downtown explosion.
Most Valuable Player: Those healthcare workers who had to play wife, husband, child, and parents as they held hands, prayed with, and comforted the dying when the real family members couldn’t.
Despite who or what Time or ESPN wants to put on the cover of their magazines, and regardless of who wins Grammys or Oscars, the real winners of 2020 live and work all around us. They brought some much needed normalcy and comfort in a year full of anxiety and sorrow. As we roll out of 2020 and into 2021, let us all be thankful for the real winners in this world.
Follow Kevin Damask on Twitter @kdamask or contact him at 608-963-7323.