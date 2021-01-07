LANDERS: Time to put the "F" in KFD

It has been a historic moment in time for women. Vanderbilt University made history with the first woman playing in a Division I college football game. The leading scientist in Pfizer to crack the code for a COVID-19 vaccine was a woman, and this month our nation will inaugurate our first female vice president.

That is why there is no better time than now for the Kilbourn Fire Department to recruit and hire their first woman firefighter. I know what some of you are thinking… “Oh no, he went there, he is going to tick off the firemen.”

Why should it upset any firefighter? I have always admired the members of our local fire department for not only their service to the community, but also the people they are within our community. Many are loving husbands and fathers. They are professionals in their fields, skilled laborers, business owners, chefs, and overall play a vital role in making the Dells as great as it is. In fact, many of our current and retired firefighters have seen their daughters go on to become medical professionals, police officers, business owners, and soldiers.

Therefore, this column isn’t intended to rattle any cages. Quite frankly, if your cage is rattled by suggesting we should have women serve as local first responders, then you probably deserve to live in a cage.