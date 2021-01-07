LANDERS: Time to put the "F" in KFD

It has been a historic moment in time for women. Vanderbilt University made history with the first woman playing in a Division I college football game. The leading scientist in Pfizer to crack the code for a COVID-19 vaccine was a woman, and this month our nation will inaugurate our first female vice president.
That is why there is no better time than now for the Kilbourn Fire Department to recruit and hire their first woman firefighter. I know what some of you are thinking… “Oh no, he went there, he is going to tick off the firemen.”
Why should it upset any firefighter? I have always admired the members of our local fire department for not only their service to the community, but also the people they are within our community. Many are loving husbands and fathers. They are professionals in their fields, skilled laborers, business owners, chefs, and overall play a vital role in making the Dells as great as it is. In fact, many of our current and retired firefighters have seen their daughters go on to become medical professionals, police officers, business owners, and soldiers.
Therefore, this column isn’t intended to rattle any cages. Quite frankly, if your cage is rattled by suggesting we should have women serve as local first responders, then you probably deserve to live in a cage.
Imagine if my own daughter said she wanted to grow up and serve our local fire department. Do I tell her that only men can do that job? Do I tell her that she isn’t strong or skilled enough? Do I tell her that a city department doesn’t consider female applicants? Of course not!
That is why I hope this column resonates with a female reader out there who has the interest and desire to serve our community by volunteering with the Kilbourn Fire Department. According to my understanding, there has NEVER been a female firefighter in the history of KFD. 2021 seems like a great time to change that and put the “F” in KFD. You can find out more and apply by going to: https://www.kilbournfire.com/opportunities/.
While I am at it, it is also time to put the “W” in WDPD. True, our police department has full time communications officers that are female, and had both full-time and part-time female patrol officers over the years. Yet it has been more than 20 years since our police department employed a full-time female officer.
As a person who teaches in the criminal justice arena, I can tell you that we have a ton of bright and capable females out there longing to serve as local police officers. Lake Delton, Portage, Reedsburg, Baraboo, Sauk County, Columbia County, Juneau and Adams counties all have full- time female officers or deputies. Why not the Dells? There is currently a full-time officer opening at WDPD. To learn more, check out the department’s website, www.wdpd.com.
While I encourage qualified females to apply to these positions, that just isn’t good enough. The answer to our city’s lack of having female officers and firefighters may be in the recruitment of them, or lack thereof. Gone are the days of simply posting a job and seeing who comes applying. Agencies need to get out there and find their next firefighter or officer, and demonstrate to the person all the reasons why they should serve the Dells.
Both the Dells Police Department and Kilbourn Fire Department have plenty of reasons to attract new talent. Working in the Dells is unlike any other community around. You get the best of both worlds with a small town feel of getting to know your neighbors with all the big city challenges of serving as a first responder. And we have very dedicated and experienced professionals to learn from and serve with.
The most successful sports teams, companies, police and fire departments recruit their talent. Our police and fire officials need to be very active in recruiting women willing to serve our community, especially because the current male-dominated departments we have may be intimidating to apply to. In fact, our city elected leaders should be demanding and investing in female recruitment at this point.
There is no better time that now to get more females to serve our community. Barriers are made to be broken, but our local barriers will not be broken unless there are changes in attitude and action. The daughters in our community deserve local role models they can identify with who wear badges and turn out gear to work. If you disagree, I have a nice cage for you to crawl into, you are going to need it when the female civil rights attorneys come calling.
Brian Landers, a former Wisconsin Dells mayor, writes a weekly column for Capital Newspapers. Reach him at brianlanders@charter.net.