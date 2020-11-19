LANDERS: To the mask-less wonders, this column's for you

Don’t you just hate it when a complete stranger barges into your house with dirty shoes, raids your refrigerator, and kicks your dog as they leave? Or how about sitting in your favorite deer stand, on your property, to see some trespasser walk down the deer trail with a 30-30 rifle over their shoulder and a smug look on their face?

Would this irritate you? Would you feel like telling these people to get out, get lost, or some other choice words? Then maybe you can imagine how businesses and employees feel when people walk into their places without wearing masks.

I was in Home Depot the other day and shook my head at the amount of people who were defying the store’s mask policy. Very clearly on all entrances, at each register, all over the aisles, as well as several PA announcements, there were reminders that it is store policy to wear a mask while inside Home Depot. Yet here they were, the patrons with no mask, not caring at all because these rules apparently don’t apply to them. I have seen this at several stores and businesses, but it seems to be getting worse.

If you are one of those who think you don’t have to wear a mask in stores and private property that require it, this column is dedicated to you! Yes, you. You are such a special person, or at least you think you are.