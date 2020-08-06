LANDERS: Ugh, August

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August. I am not sure about you, but August is one of my least favorite months. It’s like a last cast of the season at your best fishing hole, or the final bite of your favorite dessert. August means that summer is drawing to a close, and pretty soon the days will get shorter and the air colder and the beauty of warm days and sunshine will be gone. Ugh, August, you devil you.

Little did I know that August tries to offer a wide variety of official reminders that the month isn’t so bad. For instance, did you know that August is “Family Fun Month?” Of course, after months of being cooped up with your family and limited on the places you can or cannot go without a hazmat suit on, you may be having some difficulties finding the joy in family time these days. Remember when Covid first hit and everyone broke out the board games and crafts, and pretended for two weeks how much they loved one another and missed connecting with the fam? Yeah, those days are long gone! Sorry August, bad timing on that one this year.