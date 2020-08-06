LANDERS: Ugh, August

August. I am not sure about you, but August is one of my least favorite months. It’s like a last cast of the season at your best fishing hole, or the final bite of your favorite dessert. August means that summer is drawing to a close, and pretty soon the days will get shorter and the air colder and the beauty of warm days and sunshine will be gone. Ugh, August, you devil you.
Little did I know that August tries to offer a wide variety of official reminders that the month isn’t so bad. For instance, did you know that August is “Family Fun Month?” Of course, after months of being cooped up with your family and limited on the places you can or cannot go without a hazmat suit on, you may be having some difficulties finding the joy in family time these days. Remember when Covid first hit and everyone broke out the board games and crafts, and pretended for two weeks how much they loved one another and missed connecting with the fam? Yeah, those days are long gone! Sorry August, bad timing on that one this year.
This week in particular, the first week in August, is also “International Clown Week.” Clowns freak me out. It is just unnatural to see adults putting a ton of make-up on their faces in an attempt to get close to children, kind of like the weird aunts that show up at family funerals. I never understood anyone’s understanding of the concept of clowns, or worse yet, wanting to be one. Unless, of course, we are talking rodeo clowns, which everyone who reads my columns knows how useful that job is come tax time. Plus, if I want to see 10 adults pile out of a small car, I will go to Walmart and watch the local taxi’s unload J1 students. Strike two August, clowns are creepy.
August is also “Romance Awareness Month.” A great example of how August can turn something inherently good into a warning label. Who needs to be aware of romance? It’s as if August is saying, “I know this is a great person and they are really cute and polite, but you shouldn’t go out with them, it could lead to romance. Trust me on this, stay lonely.” This must be why February and August are six months apart. Fall in love on Valentine’s Day and brake check that relationship by the end of summer.
August is national “Eye Exam Month,” which might have something to do with the romance thing for some couples. Still, as we are all embracing the last remaining days of warm temps and green grass and blooming flowers, August wants you to spend more time indoors reading an eye chart and getting glaucoma tests. Proof that August obviously doesn’t want you to have any fun.
Today, Aug. 6, is national “Fresh Breath Day.” Seriously? Who went through the time and effort to say, “you know, we should have a day to honor fresh breath.” And why stop there? Why didn’t they put more effort into it? I envision a group of hygienists sitting in a board room and debating if they should add toe nail clipping, using deodorant, and nose hair trimming on this day. Finally, one says “Perhaps that is too much to ask of everyone, let’s just stick with fresh breath and see how that goes.”
Some other actual misses by August include: Aug. 12 is “Middle Child Day,” which ironically is not even on the middle day of the month. Aug. 18 is “Bad Poetry Day,” otherwise known as country music song writer’s day. Aug. 20 is “World Mosquito Day,” because even the most annoying thing in the world needs its own day, which is why I am proposing we share that day with telemarketers.
Aug. 28 is “Race Your Mouse Day,” which I couldn’t help but wonder how many people have mice that they decided to race? And where do you race them to? Is it a sprint or like a marathon? Are hurdles involved? Since we may not have an NFL season this year, this does have a lot of potential for entertaining me on Sundays this Fall.
All documented proof that August is indeed one screwed up month. A month that discourages meaningful relationships yet celebrates clowns, incomplete hygiene, and racing rodents, which sentimentally reminds me of my days attending middle school in Chicago.
Brian Landers is a former Dells mayor and writes a weekly column for the Events. You can reach him at brianlanders@charter.net.
