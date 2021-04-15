LANDERS: Voting down Dells school referendum made me a horrible parent

The recent referendum to exceed levy limits in the Dells School District was voted down by area voters. Apparently, because I was one in the majority who voted against the referendum, this made me a horrible parent to some.
Admittedly from the get-go I was skeptical about this referendum. I could not attend the informational sessions due to schedule conflicts. The district website didn’t seem to offer much except for explaining the financial property tax impact to the average homeowner. And the flier that was supposed to have been mailed to every voter never hit my mailbox.
I did my own research though. I spoke with district representatives, who I trusted would offer me an objective opinion. And I was able to observe comments and information shared online and in media from board members, administrators, and parents, about what was at risk if the referendum failed. From what I was able to learn, I was really disappointed.
What I kept hearing was that we could lose teachers and educational opportunities if this referendum fails. I was told that academic services would be impacted, there could be cuts to programs that offer students employment and trade skills, and the idea of consolidating classrooms or closing Delton and Neenah Creek were on the table. What I kept hearing was that cuts against academics would loom.
But I had to ask, why not cut sports, band, and clubs? I will preface this by saying that I strongly support our student athletes and club members and I am very proud of their efforts, sportsmanship, and their immense contributions to our community. I also know these programs and athletics provide valuable enrichment for our students that I would not want to see eliminated.
Yet, is a kid’s jump shot more important than college readiness? Are team sizes more important than class sizes? Are keeping the lights on in the state-of-the-art football stadium more important than keeping the lights on in a trades class to produce the next generation of welders, mechanics, and electricians? A school’s primary obligation to our community’s youth is to educate, so why was the threat of a failed referendum based on cuts primarily to academics?
One could argue that cutting all sporting events and clubs would only save the school about $338,000 a year, but that is based on what the budget sheet says. I would imagine there would be other savings in transportation, utilities, administrative oversight, equipment, etc. This obviously would not be a popular proposal but it is a proposal I ‘m surprised our board hasn’t considered, instead choosing to target educational services.
Another observation in the referendum was a lack of clarity on the impact financially and academically by closing the outlying grade schools. If closing Delton or Neenah Creek means greater efficiency and savings in how our kids are educated, than do it already and let’s move on. Neenah Creek and Delton have long been preferred by parents who wanted their kids to go to smaller schools with smaller class sizes or preferred teachers. Board members and business owners used to demand their kids go to Neenah Creek or Delton, in a form of local school choice that favored those with influence and authority. That practice has since ended, at least from what I have been told. If that practice is truly over, then it would seem politically tolerable to consider closing them if it saves money without impacting education.
Keeping Lake Delton Elementary open is an especially sensitive topic. I keep hearing there is a demand to maintain a school presence in the village, which has the largest revenue impact on our schools. I love Lake Delton, but seriously, are we keeping a school open so a community’s feelings don’t get hurt? As far as I am concerned, this is one community when it comes to our schools. It should be one community period, but that’s for another day.
The Wisconsin Dells School District has the highest equalized value and tax levy among all of our surrounding schools. Yet places like Baraboo, Portage, and Reedsburg have much higher enrollment than the Dells. Plus, our city and village supported a hefty chunk of the new high school with supplying Premiere Resort Tax to offset our property tax obligation in the last referendum. A tax, I remind everyone, that is equally imposed on locals as well as tourists. These facts leave a lot of residents wondering how we can be in financial straits?
Despite what some people may think, the “NO” vote was not a vote against our kids. I voted against the referendum as a taxpayer because I did not hear and see enough to convince me this was a sustainable operational budget methodology. I also voted no as a parent as I am disappointed in the priorities and inequities demonstrated in our schools now when it comes to academics as evidenced by test scores, rankings, and firsthand observances. If this makes me a horrible parent, I see I am not alone.
Brian Landers, a former Wisconsin Dells mayor, writes a weekly column for Capital Newspapers. Reach him at brianlanders@charter.net.