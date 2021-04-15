LANDERS: Voting down Dells school referendum made me a horrible parent

The recent referendum to exceed levy limits in the Dells School District was voted down by area voters. Apparently, because I was one in the majority who voted against the referendum, this made me a horrible parent to some.

Admittedly from the get-go I was skeptical about this referendum. I could not attend the informational sessions due to schedule conflicts. The district website didn’t seem to offer much except for explaining the financial property tax impact to the average homeowner. And the flier that was supposed to have been mailed to every voter never hit my mailbox.

I did my own research though. I spoke with district representatives, who I trusted would offer me an objective opinion. And I was able to observe comments and information shared online and in media from board members, administrators, and parents, about what was at risk if the referendum failed. From what I was able to learn, I was really disappointed.

What I kept hearing was that we could lose teachers and educational opportunities if this referendum fails. I was told that academic services would be impacted, there could be cuts to programs that offer students employment and trade skills, and the idea of consolidating classrooms or closing Delton and Neenah Creek were on the table. What I kept hearing was that cuts against academics would loom.