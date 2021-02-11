LANDERS: Wear your body armor at Walmart

Buried in the online court reports we learned that there was a shooting in the parking lot of Lake Delton’s Walmart last week. Apparently a dispute over “binoculars” lead one man to shoot another in the chest. “Binoculars” was just a convenient lie when the real dispute was over drugs and nobody involved wants to admit that to the cops. The perps must be new at this because most experienced drug dealers who shoot at each other usually say it was a dispute over TV’s, or girlfriends. I like the binocular angle though, adds a sense of nature to it all.

I’ve been to Walmart once in the past year. I try to avoid the place because the employees are not nice, they refuse to open more lines no matter how busy they are, the place is filthier than a crack house, and I would rather spend my money at local stores and small businesses who appreciate their customers. I can now add another reason to avoid it, I don’t want to get shot.

About three years ago I went into the Delton Walmart because I needed something for my car that the local auto parts stores were out of. I watched a kid of about 14 flying around on a motorized scooter for the disabled, knocking things off the shelf. When confronted by an employee in the aisle I was in, the kid implied he was armed and would shoot the employee.