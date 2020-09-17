LANDERS: Welcome to Cowifornia!

I am offended. Whatever we say these days, or whatever we do, someone, somewhere is going to take offense to it. Admittedly, there are certain things that simply put, crosses a line, and people have every right to take offense to it. Then there are other things that are said with good intention or a take at humor that gets blown out of proportion.
Yet there is one thing that every single one of us living in this great state should take great shame in. For over 150 years, we have collectively ignored our sense of understanding and compassion and even passed on our offensiveness from one generation to the next without ever considering the feelings of those beyond our borders and within.
Yes, I am talking about our state’s name, Wisconsin. It is offensive and we must act immediately. That is why I am hereby starting a petition and a “go fund my next boat,” I mean cause, page to do something about it.
Right there in the middle of our state’s name is the word “Con.” As we all know, con is a very negative and offensive word. Serve time in prison? You are labeled a con or ex-con. Ever pull something over on someone? You are a con artist. Ever perform bad 70’s country music while rocking a perm and rhinestone suit? You are a Conway Twitty.
It’s very clear that our state’s name was designed to offend in its bold use of the word “con” front and center. Think of all the incarcerated celebrities and Illinois governors who may find our state’s name nothing more than painful reminders of their time behind bars. These people paid their debt to society but yet our state is mocking them for it, and hurting our tourism. No wonder Willie Nelson never played the Showboat!
If “con” wasn’t bad enough, we follow it up with “sin.” Is the Badger State the Devil’s playground in disguise? How dare we brazenly profess the workings of the wicked in our state’s name? Every time I write my address down, I feel a need to go to confession. I can’t imagine how offensive this must be to the sinners among us. The pain to be reminded of their misgivings by not only the thought of eternal damnation, but also every time they eat cheese, drink milk, or pour a beer that hails from this state.
Enough I say. We must stop using Wis-CON-SIN as our state name if we are to embrace the modern society that strives not to offend. That is why my petition is so timely, and my thoughts of a new boat, I mean cause, are so critical.
My petition would not be complete if not for proper suggestions for a new state name as well.
My list includes, “North Illinois, “Moo Hampshire,” “Mississipoo,” “Beerizona,” and my personal favorite, “Cowifornia.” These are all very strong candidates that will also look good on license plates, billboards, and State Patrol squads, three of the most common things outsiders see when coming into our state.
With a new state, we must also pick a new Capitol. Let’s face it, our legislative body in Madison has allowed this tragedy of offensiveness to go on too long and did nothing to change it. Therefore, Madison has lost its privilege to be our state Capitol. I propose the new Capitol lie right here in Cowifornia Dells! Who wouldn’t want to spend a nice summer day sliding down a waterslide, going for a boat ride, heading to the casino, and then attending a state budget hearing to top it all off? It’s a no-brainer.
I also plan on running for governor of Cowifornia, because I thought about running for governor already but wasn’t too crazy about moving to Madison. Now, I wouldn’t have to since the new governing house of our state will be right here in Cowifornia Dells. As governor of Cowifornia, I will also see to it that every lake is stocked with 50-inch muskies, every restaurant serves free ice cream, and we rightfully annex the UP into our state so Michigan’s state outline doesn’t look all goofy. I will also work tirelessly to see that our neighbor, Minnesota, is traded to Canada for some jet skis and syrup. After all, we wouldn’t want a neighbor who constantly brags about how many lakes they have. Stuff like that might hurt someone’s feelings.
Follow Kevin Damask on Twitter @kdamask or contact him at 608-963-7323.
