LANDERS: Welcome to Cowifornia!

I am offended. Whatever we say these days, or whatever we do, someone, somewhere is going to take offense to it. Admittedly, there are certain things that simply put, crosses a line, and people have every right to take offense to it. Then there are other things that are said with good intention or a take at humor that gets blown out of proportion.

Yet there is one thing that every single one of us living in this great state should take great shame in. For over 150 years, we have collectively ignored our sense of understanding and compassion and even passed on our offensiveness from one generation to the next without ever considering the feelings of those beyond our borders and within.

Yes, I am talking about our state’s name, Wisconsin. It is offensive and we must act immediately. That is why I am hereby starting a petition and a “go fund my next boat,” I mean cause, page to do something about it.

Right there in the middle of our state’s name is the word “Con.” As we all know, con is a very negative and offensive word. Serve time in prison? You are labeled a con or ex-con. Ever pull something over on someone? You are a con artist. Ever perform bad 70’s country music while rocking a perm and rhinestone suit? You are a Conway Twitty.