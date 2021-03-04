LANDERS: What does a Republican sound like?

My wife said to me the other day, “I was told that you aren’t sounding too much like a Republican anymore.” Really, I said. “Well, what does a Republican sound like?”
I suppose it’s hard to know what Republicans in our state actually sound like. Because for most, it’s hard for them to talk when their lips are glued to the behinds of the likes of Robin Vos and Scott Fitzgerald. It’s a sad time for the state GOP, especially because those with an “R” designation after their names seem to be in competition as to who can make the biggest fools of themselves while in office. For example:
In December, two Republican legislatures starving for attention staged a political sideshow by defying Governor Evers and put up their own Christmas tree in the Capitol rotunda. Evers, who will go down in history as the weakest and most timid governor ever, decided not to incur the time and expense of a tree in the Capitol rotunda last Christmas because its closed to the public due to COVID-19. Paul Tittle, and Shae Shortwell, two state Representatives who you never heard of before, decided to use this opportunity to make a name for themselves by putting up a small tree anyway because apparently they lack the intellect or ability to do anything constructive with their time in office.
I’m sure the millions in this state who were, and still are, unemployed were relieved to know these two clowns put up a tree. I bet those sick and dying, and the professionals who cared for them, were renewed with hope to know that there was a 6-foot-tall piece of plastic in the rotunda to inspire them through a pandemic. And if you think this stunt was about Christmas or religious expression, think again. These two made sure they captured their juvenile defiance with plenty of cameras, social media posts, and a rush job to Fox News to show how “Republican” they were.
Or how about the time when Vos showed everyone how safe it was to vote in person during COVID, going to the polls in an outfit that looked like “Doc” from “Back to the Future” and Nurse Ratchett had a baby together? Or last fall, when a select group of GOP members in Madison emerged from their COVID bunkers to hold a committee hearing about the legitimacy of the election results in this state. And who did they call as their star witness to get to the bottom of any possible election fraud? Not one of our 72 county clerks actually in charge of elections. No, they called a radio personality as their lead witness. I’m sure during the greatest legislative inquires of our time, previous Republican bodies of government wished they had the forethought to call Bob and Tom to get to the bottom of it.
If we roll back the clock about a year ago, as the pandemic started to break, so did our state Republican leaders. Instead of showing true leadership and strategizing on how to help our state’s sick, healthcare workers, first responders, farmers, schools, businesses, and people in general, Republicans skipped town and did nothing. Well, I suppose they did something….one of the last official acts by Republicans before they went into hiding last spring was to throw our cops, fire fighters, and EMTs under the bus by excluding employment protections if they got sick from COVID. I hope every officer, fire fighter, and EMS worker remembers that next time they vote for any incumbent.
The hits keep on coming. Those whacky Republicans were all set last month to pass a bill to tell Evers to shove his mask order when someone told them if they did, they risked millions in federal aid money. Whoops! And just this week, our kooky characters of the state’s GOP took aim at transgender athletes, by sponsoring a bill that would ban transgender athletes from competing in female sporting events in any Wisconsin school or college. Never mind that federal law and the U.S. Supreme Court already said you cannot do that. The Supreme Court tends to frown on states that like to exclude people from things based on their race, religion, disability, age, or sexual orientation.
Ladies and Gentlemen of the public jury, I submit evidence to you that these are not true Republicans, but rather a new group of imposters claiming they are, who repeatedly trip on each other in a comedy of errors and bad legislation. Real Republicans don’t turn their backs on citizens during social and financial difficulties. Real Republicans don’t politicize wearing masks, virtual schooling, and vaccines during a pandemic. Real Republicans don’t profess to support private business and then fail to protect the people who own them and their workers. Real Republicans also don’t throw our police, EMS, and fire fighters under the bus, back up, and run over them again. And Real Republicans also don’t create divides and prejudicial laws that would make Lincoln roll over in his grave. Republicans? They wish!
Maybe my wife is right, I guess I am not sounding too much like a Republican these days. I suppose actually working for a living and having common sense does that to a guy. Republicans once used the knowledge they gained from their careers to be effective leaders in office. So-called Republicans of today get into office as their career and it shows by the lack of knowledge they exhibit in their failed leadership. Based on what I hear and see from these imposters who think they are Republicans, I’m OK with not sounding like one. At least my wife didn’t accuse me of sounding like a Democrat.
Brian Landers, a former Wisconsin Dells mayor, writes a weekly column for Capital Newspapers. Reach him at brianlanders@charter.net.