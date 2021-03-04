LANDERS: What does a Republican sound like?

My wife said to me the other day, “I was told that you aren’t sounding too much like a Republican anymore.” Really, I said. “Well, what does a Republican sound like?”

I suppose it’s hard to know what Republicans in our state actually sound like. Because for most, it’s hard for them to talk when their lips are glued to the behinds of the likes of Robin Vos and Scott Fitzgerald. It’s a sad time for the state GOP, especially because those with an “R” designation after their names seem to be in competition as to who can make the biggest fools of themselves while in office. For example:

In December, two Republican legislatures starving for attention staged a political sideshow by defying Governor Evers and put up their own Christmas tree in the Capitol rotunda. Evers, who will go down in history as the weakest and most timid governor ever, decided not to incur the time and expense of a tree in the Capitol rotunda last Christmas because its closed to the public due to COVID-19. Paul Tittle, and Shae Shortwell, two state Representatives who you never heard of before, decided to use this opportunity to make a name for themselves by putting up a small tree anyway because apparently they lack the intellect or ability to do anything constructive with their time in office.