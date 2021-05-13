LANDERS: Who is going to wear the badge next?

Who is going to escort a sexual assault victim to the hospital where she will be photographed, probed, and tested for the sake of evidence? Who is going to tell the parents their child died in a crash? Who is going to hold the hand of a lost child at a waterpark until they can find their parents? Who is going to negotiate a dispute between two neighbors?

Who is going to hug a grandmother when she finds out her two-year-old grandson was ejected from her rolling vehicle, and he doesn’t have a scratch on him? Who is going to negotiate with the homicide suspect who survived a jump off the Broadway bridge and is now clinging to a riverside cliff? Who is going to wrestle the 11-year-old off the bridge railing when he wanted to end his life? Who is going to buy lemonade from every stand you pass on patrol?

Who is going to brace for the impact of a drunk driver hitting you? Who is going to talk down the five-year-old girl clutching a sharp chunk of wood she is threatening to impale herself with after destroying her foster family’s kitchen? Who is going to stand by the side of a highway, waiting to throw road spikes out, as a large SUV is hurtling towards you at 110 mph? Who is going to read a bedtime story to the young boy who is scared that his arrested father is going to come back and hurt his mommy?