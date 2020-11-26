LAUNDRIE: Adventure with beluga whale made for a cheeky Thanksgiving

What would it be like to swim under the Arctic ice? As someone who’s dreading the coming cold and who gets claustrophobic (maybe some of you can relate) I couldn’t help shuddering. Our worlds and tolerances were vastly different.

What would it be like to rely on sonar to “see” in the dark? I recall scary times while driving through heavy fog. Is that what it felt like for Belle? I knew belugas had a sophisticated sonar system, similar to that used by a submarine. If I had such a talent, would I be able to “see” my black dog when I take her outside at night?

Belle swam past me for a fourth time, and something tugged at my heart. What were the circumstances that brought her here? What was it like for her to be in a tank, instead of with her pod in the ocean? For such an intelligent creature, how did she keep from going insane in this small space? (The pandemic might be causing you to ask similar questions.)

I’d read that belugas experience a range of emotions from grief to loneliness to delight. What I would soon fully appreciate in person was their delightful sense of humor.