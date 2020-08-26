LAUNDRIE: Back to school 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Classroom flashbacks are engrained in me. No wonder, since I was a student for 15 years and a teacher for over 35 years.

In last night’s back-to-school dream, I was setting up for the water tank experiment to teach density. I added red salt water to the left side and clear blue water to the right. When I pulled out the divider, the denser red salt water sank, and I proceeded with my explanation. A student suddenly got a coughing fit. All eyes stopped watching the experiment at the critical moment and concentrated on the cougher. In my career as an educator, I had to teach during distracting times such as Lake Delton’s remodeling when jackhammers pounded in the background. I also remember needing to evacuate the building because of a toxic smell, but those instances pale compared to what teachers, staff, and students face this year.

Historically, however, our challenges aren’t new. The devastating 1918 Spanish flu which cost millions of lives closed schools for months. Rampant cases of diphtheria, scarlet fever, and tuberculosis also sent families into quarantine. My aunt, now deceased, hinted about her stay in a sanitarium with TB. She didn’t talk much about her bout with the lung disease, spread by coughing and through saliva, but there were hints. Once, when she walked into the bathroom while I spit toothpaste in the sink, she scolded me. I was to spit in the toilet, not the sink.