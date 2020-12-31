LAUNDRIE: Beyond our wildest dreams

Are you afraid to set an ambitious New Year’s goal? If so, you might be interested in what Margo Sue Hoile learned in 2016 after she hiked Africa’s Mt. Kilimanjaro. “You’re capable of more than you think you are.

“The climb was physical, of course,” Margo began, as we hiked Chapel Gorge Trail, “but it was mostly mental.” Margo, who is health-conscious and in her 50s, had to keep pushing and telling herself she could reach her goals.

She made the decision to climb Mt. Kilimanjaro shortly after successfully completing a marathon. Blair Singer, a world-renowned author and speaker affiliated with the Mountain Leadership Experience group, inspired her. Besides the climb, she wanted to help an African orphanage. Her group raised over $30,000 to build a kitchen so the women no longer had to cook over pots outdoors. She chose to extend her trip so she could spend several days with the children there.

Being able to travel to Tanzania, Africa, help orphans, and join a group to climb the tallest free-standing mountain in the world was beyond Margo’s wildest dreams. The morning of the first day of her climb, she gazed up at the mountain, intent on her goal. It would take seven days to reach her desired summit, Stella Point at 18,885 feet, and she would travel through four climate zones.