LAUNDRIE COLUMN: And the years go by

I’m about to celebrate another birthday and as my grandmother used to say, “I’m getting up there.”

Last month, I picked out what will probably be my last kayak. An older person thinks about those things. It really isn’t so bad. Just because compression stockings and bran flakes are frequent entries on the shopping list doesn’t mean I still can’t enjoy life. Why worry that salesclerks now call me ma’am and ask if I want the senior discount? So what if now, when a hotrod pulls up alongside me and the young man grabs my attention it’s because I have a low tire or he’s ticked because I’ve been driving too slow.

My advanced age represents years of wisdom. I now know that linen closets are actually meant to store manuscripts I’m still trying to perfect; that I’ll never be a size 8 so why fret over it; that having a colonoscopy is no big deal; that spending an evening in a bar listening to ear-pounding music can’t compare to walking my dog down a quiet, wooded trail; that I need to ask for what I want; that time is more precious than gold; that following your dream isn’t just a cliché; that I don’t give a hoot about how Martha Stewart says I should fold a fitted sheet.