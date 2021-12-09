LAUNDRIE COLUMN: Believe in yourself

I nodded to myself, and then read her address in which she shared her experience with failure. Just seven years after graduating from college, she had failed on an epic scale. “An exceptionally short-lived marriage had imploded,” she said, “and I was jobless, a lone parent, and as poor as it is possible to be in modern Britain, without being homeless. The fears my parents had had for me, and that I had had for myself, had both come to pass, and by every usual standard, I was the biggest failure I knew.”

Rowling continued to describe that failure, for her, meant a stripping away of the inessential. She stopped pretending to be someone other than an imaginative writer and poured herself into that role, finishing the only work that mattered to her. Had she succeeded at something else previously, she might never have finished the Harry Potter books. Failure helped her discover that she had a strong will, more discipline than she had suspected, and friends she valued. She emerged stronger and wiser. She said, “You will never truly know yourself, or the strength of your relationships until both have been tested by adversity.”