LAUNDRIE COLUMN: Best animal tale or photo contest

On Memorial Day years ago, my husband and I discovered a fawn still wet from birth. The doe wasn’t in sight. I knew from reading DNR warnings that the fawn hadn’t been abandoned. The doe was simply hiding. The fawn was just learning to walk, and it stumbled toward me. My heart melted. I knelt down, and it stepped forward. It licked my hand. I resisted the urge to pet it and backed away so the doe could take over, but I ended up having to hurry since it wanted to follow.

While wandering several miles down a logging road in northern Wisconsin, I paused to pick blueberries. I glanced up and less than 20 feet away; a black bear also picked berries. We both read each others’ body language, felt no threats, and in unison, turned and quietly ambled off in different directions. While summer camping on Isle Royale, I had a close encounter of the scary kind. I arose early, brushed my teeth, and was spitting out toothpaste on the edge of the woods when—gasp—I caught sight of a huge bull moose. It was so close to me I could have hit it with my toothpaste spit. We locked eyes. I knew how dangerous moose could be, especially if it’s a cow with a calf or a bull in rut. Fortunately,, this big guy was mostly interested in the browse and he simply turned and continued weaving his way through the heavy brush. My last three stories have to do with the unique bonding between animal and humans. Hours after collecting six-week-old Josie, our cockapoo, my husband and I stopped at a rest stop. Thinking our new puppy might need a potty break, I set her on the grass. I started walking away, and for the first time, she followed me. These past 11 years we’ve continued to be loyal buds having enjoyed hundreds of walks and adventures together.