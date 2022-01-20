LAUNDRIE COLUMN: Can you ID the mystery man?

I knew I’d enjoy interviewing this long-time Wisconsin Dells resident because I’d already heard some of his stories. What I didn’t know is that he’d use his sophisticated webcam to watch me pull into his driveway. Our mystery man, or MM, is 82-years-old, but he is up-to-date with the latest technology. Can you guess who he is? Here are some clues.

MM’s interest in gadgets dates back to his childhood. He recalls climbing up on a step stool, joyously cranking the wall phone in his Dells home and saying, “Hi, Gert, get me Dad at the drugstore.” And Gert would.

In 1908, MM’s grandfather, Mondus, opened a drug store in the Dells on the right-hand side of what is now Nig’s Bar. MM’s father, Gordon, continued the business. After moving across the street, the pharmacy was next to Kleimenhagen & Magoon, a clothing and shoe store. It had a soda fountain where customers could order drinks such as orange creams or chocolate malts.

MM was an only child, as was his father. His mother, whose family worked in a factory that made pearl buttons out of Mississippi clamshells, also came from a small family. MM likes to joke that they could have held a reunion in a telephone booth.