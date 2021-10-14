LAUNDRIE COLUMN: Carefree and driftless

I zeroed in on a volunteer who looked so much like a younger version of my grandma; I wanted to give her a hug. “Yeah,” she would say, in that same lilting singsong way. The woman described what could have been my great-grandmother’s childhood as she pointed to the black cast iron cooking stove, described heating bathwater, and living in a crowded single room with bedrooms in lofts above. She also pointed out how women often added beauty to the home through rosemaling or designing quilts. When she explained that Norwegians rarely seasoned their foods, something I’d never heard before, it helped explain why I’ve never been a fan of strong or hot seasonings. How fascinating.

A volunteer working the bellows in the blacksmith’s building looked so much like my uncle and Per Moen, a relative I met in Norway; I had to ask his name and whether he’d been back to the home country. “Twenty-one times,” he said. “It’s in one’s blood, you know.”