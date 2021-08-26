LAUNDRIE COLUMN: Celebrating all America’s workers

Annie has her Versatility Companion Excellent title, which recognizes collies as versatile working dogs. Her owner, who grew up watching “Lassie” shows and loves the breed, has taught her many things, including how to strike a Lassie pose in which she sits with her paw in the air. Annie can also walk backwards, play dead, retrieve a credit card from the floor, sing, “talk,” and pull a tissue out of a box and bring it to her.

Many people who have poor vision or have a disability depend on dogs to help them live independently. And we often use dogs in therapy or to comfort those who are lonely or depressed.

My sister-in-law, a nurse, tells the story of a 51-year-old man who suffered a heart attack and was then sent to a rehab facility following a long stay. He wouldn’t eat or engage with anyone. My sister-in-law called the hospital chaplain, who had a therapy dog named Gracie. The chaplain greeted the man. Gracie was on the floor and when the man sharply asked, “What do you want?” Gracie jumped up into his bed. The man gasped. He stared at the dog and then began to weep.

After a short while, he told stories about his own pups and then opened up to what he was going through. It was a breaking point for him, the start of healing, and the chance for him to regain some joy in his life.