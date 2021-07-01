LAUNDRIE COLUMN: Celebrating small things in a great way

“If you can’t do great things, do small things in a great way. Don’t wait for great opportunities. Seize common, everyday ones.” Napoleon Hill, author of self-help books.

My daughter calls me from our northern Wisconsin cabin. “I can’t believe it,” she said, all excited. “Right now, swimming near shore, there are six adult geese, 11 goslings, three mallards, a hen wood duck with four babies, and the goose with the slight limp we think is Gertie. Without you, we wouldn’t be seeing any of this.”

Without me? I suddenly realize that my raising and releasing ducks and a goose at our cabin will be part of my legacy. When my children and grandchildren see geese or ducks, they’ll often think of me. A small thing, like the Fourth of July sparklers children will light this week. Not a big, showy sky rocket, but still . . .

As I weed my small flower garden, I take time to enjoy my blooming white hollyhocks. I fondly remember my stepfather who, many years ago, gave me the tiny seeds. In the fall, I’ll collect this year’s seeds, save them, and in the spring, I’ll sow and water them so they grow. I wish he knew that these seeds add spark to my day, a reminder of how much he meant to me.