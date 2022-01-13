LAUNDRIE COLUMN: Celebrating with kindness

‘Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?’” Martin Luther King.

More than 50 years after his death, Martin Luther King Jr. continues to influence us. Known for spreading the word of peace and kindness for all, he inspires people to challenge themselves, their kids, and their grandkids to spread kindness and pay it forward. One of my favorite activities when I was still teaching was to share this MLK quote, “If I cannot do great things, I can do small things in a great way.” After discussion, I gave each of my students a small amount of cash and challenged them to see how big of an impact they could make with it.

One student, an animal lover, bought dog food. She and her mom dropped it off at the Baraboo animal shelter. It grew into her volunteering there. Another student bought a gift and brought it over to an elderly neighbor. The visit grew into a relationship, one that brought happiness to both the child and the lonely neighbor.

Random acts of kindness can involve money, but they don’t need to. I have a friend who donated 12 inches of her lovely hair to an organization that provides wigs for kids with cancer.

Here is a sampling of other opportunities to spread kindness.