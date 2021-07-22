LAUNDRIE COLUMN: Enjoy summer days and nights

One early spring morning in Wisconsin, a luna moth pupa wiggles. It had spent all winter camouflaged in the leaf litter and its ability to wiggle scared off several predators, including several mice. Now that its metamorphosis is complete, the adult moth uses the serrated spurs near the front edge of its wings to split open its cocoon. Wet and tired, the male luna moth emerges. Mr. Moth spends the day resting and letting his wings dry. He will not eat and must rely on his store of fat from his caterpillar stage. Adult luna moths only have about a week to live. When his antenna detect a musky, intoxicating perfume, he flies toward the intriguing scent.

A bat darts toward him. He spins the tails of his elongated wingtips in circles, confusing the bat’s echolocation and—whew— he manages to escape.

He ignores the luminescent glowworms rustling in the leaves, the glowing fungus called foxfire, and the mewing of raccoon kits. The pheromones he’s smelling get stronger. And then, there she is.

This Goddess of the Moon’s misty lime-green wings catch the moonlight. Her wing eyespots resemble owl eyes that help fool predators and keep her safe. He ventures closer. Yes. This. This.