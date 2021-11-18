LAUNDRIE COLUMN: Fellow seniors, let’s get going

A Facebook friend posted results of an extensive 2018 U.S.A. study showing that the most productive age in human life is between 60-70 years of age. She joked that she had better get going.

The study intrigued me and I investigated further. According to the New England Journal of Medicine, the second most productive stage for people is from 70-80 years of age. The third is from 50-60.

November seems the ideal month to talk about productivity. Winter is closing in, and it’s the easiest time to knuckle down and avoid distractions. With Thanksgiving dinner on the horizon and all the tasks involved with Christmas, though, there’s a lot to accomplish.

Last November I wrote a column about my top tips for getting things done. I still agree with all of them but want to embellish on a few. I’d also like to mention the “fun factor” which means that if you can make something enjoyable, you’re more likely to stick with it. For instance, if you love playing pickleball or hiking, exercise will be fun and exercise not only helps our bodies but also improves our memory and keeps our mind sharp, which leads to more productivity.

Here are five of my favorite productivity tips, some of which are based on advice from the charming doctor and You-tuber, Ali Abdaal.