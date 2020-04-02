LAUNDRIE COLUMN: For the sheer joy of it

In March, before my vacation activities along the Gulf of Mexico began closing because of the coronavirus outbreak, I was able to go on a dolphin cruise. We rode out for over 15 minutes without a sighting, and then the captain spotted a pod. He maneuvered the boat to travel in the direction the dolphins wanted to go. The dolphins’ sleek bodies appeared only feet from the stern. They sometimes leaped out of the water so we could see their entire bodies. I’d been fortunate enough to witness this several times before, but this day had a bonus. The dolphins used the boat’s wake to surf alongside us, catching the extra wave power like the boogie boarders I’d seen earlier in the day. Wondering if it was a way for dolphins to conserve energy, I asked the captain why they did it. His reply was, “For the sheer joy of it.”