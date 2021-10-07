LAUNDRIE COLUMN: Friend transports me in time

My good friend Liisa Eyerly and I share many things in common including a love of writing, playing tennis and pickleball, and an appreciation for our Scandinavian heritage, but she is way cooler than me.

I might have introduced her to a few good writing books and authors, but she introduced me to a traditional Finnish bath. A group of us met at her home on a northern Wisconsin lake and steamed in her sauna, properly pronounced SOW-na, where she threw water on rocks until the sweat poured off our bodies. We brought the blood to the surface of our skin by stroking our arms and legs with special brushes. She told the story of her grandmother who never took a bath. Her whole life. “Mummo” used the sauna exclusively to keep her body squeaky clean.

Traditional Finnish saunas were built near lakes so once people had steamed for a while, they could plunge into the cold water. After 15 minutes of steaming, our group, sweat beaded on our foreheads, were ready for the plunge. We grabbed a swim noodle and dashed for the lake. The initial cold wasn’t as shocking as one would imagine, only invigorating. Using the noodles, we floated effortlessly, simply relaxing and enjoying the experience. So cool.