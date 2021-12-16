LAUNDRIE COLUMN: Gifts that matter

I can’t remember what gifts I gave my grandsons in recent Christmases, but I do remember a fresh snowfall. We cross-country skied on a groomed trail. Even the 4-year-old completed a two-hour loop. Later, we tossed chunks of snow to Josie the dog and she leaped for them, enjoying being part of the fun. We tunneled into the snow like mice. Toward evening, we built a snow fort that we lit with LED candles so it glowed an orangey-red.

I don’t remember specific details of any Christmas Eve sermon—sorry pastors—but I do remember the warm feeling I got walking down the church sidewalk lit by candles glowing under paper bags. I remember my eyes welling up as I listened to a mother and daughter sing “Mary, Did you Know” and the feeling of community when, at the end, the lights dimmed and one lit candle touched another and another until the whole church was glowing.