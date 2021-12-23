LAUNDRIE COLUMN: Give yourself priority in the New Year

As a teen, my father used to challenge me to do 50 pushups. I worked up to it and eventually did that many. I recall a new boyfriend meeting my parents for the first time and my dad bragging about my ability to do pushups. He even had me demonstrate. I don’t recall the boyfriend’s reaction, only the face of my dad, all lit up.

I tried to do pushups earlier this fall and failed miserably. My father would not have been proud. Needing motivation, I joined Anytime Fitness and even participated in a couple of personal training sessions. With an instructor watching my form and cheering me on, bringing back memories of my youth, I persevered. I’ve increased my strength. It could happen for you, too.

2022, is the year to give ourselves priority, beginning with caring for our health. Exercise is not only beneficial for our physical health, but our mental health too, giving us an endorphin rush needed on these short, cold days. It’s also a great way to work out frustrations or stress.

During some of the most stressful years of teaching, I joined Baraboo’s karate studio. I worried the commitment was just going to compound my stress level, but building strength, learning the moves and how to maintain focus, saved my sanity. I’m not alone.