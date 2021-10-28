LAUNDRIE COLUMN: Hair-tingling shivers on the edge

“Get away from that edge,” a woman warns my husband. He and I are part of a group living on the edge, touring Canyonlands, one of the five national parks we’d hike in Utah over the next few days. The voice belongs to a woman in our group who admitted she had anxiety issues about heights. I’m not much better.

I cautiously take two steps and peer over the edge. If someone stumbled, they’d tumble down more than 1,000 feet, a vertical descent of more than three football fields. I feel weak in the knees. Just one little misstep or a ledge that crumbles and a person would crash to their death. I get goosebumps, shiver, and step back to safety.

Later that day, at Utah’s Dead Horse State Park, I watch a bride in a flowing wedding dress climb a tall rock pedestal. I hold my breath the whole while. Once she seems secure, her groom, in a dark suit, begins scrambling up. Questions tumble in my brain. What had gone through their minds when they’d said their vows, promising to honor one another until death do us part? Had they read the Outforia data that states that over the past decade, 245 people have fallen to their deaths in our country’s national parks? See https://outforia.com/danger-parks/#all-data.

What is it that makes people want to test the limits?