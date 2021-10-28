LAUNDRIE COLUMN: Hair-tingling shivers on the edge

“Get away from that edge,” a woman warns my husband. He and I are part of a group living on the edge, touring Canyonlands, one of the five national parks we’d hike in Utah over the next few days. The voice belongs to a woman in our group who admitted she had anxiety issues about heights. I’m not much better.
I cautiously take two steps and peer over the edge. If someone stumbled, they’d tumble down more than 1,000 feet, a vertical descent of more than three football fields. I feel weak in the knees. Just one little misstep or a ledge that crumbles and a person would crash to their death. I get goosebumps, shiver, and step back to safety.
Later that day, at Utah’s Dead Horse State Park, I watch a bride in a flowing wedding dress climb a tall rock pedestal. I hold my breath the whole while. Once she seems secure, her groom, in a dark suit, begins scrambling up. Questions tumble in my brain. What had gone through their minds when they’d said their vows, promising to honor one another until death do us part? Had they read the Outforia data that states that over the past decade, 245 people have fallen to their deaths in our country’s national parks? See https://outforia.com/danger-parks/#all-data.
What is it that makes people want to test the limits?
I suspect the bride and groom, standing atop the rock pillar, feel a rush of confidence and empowerment. They also have the distinction of leaving their guests, a handful of people who applauded from the base of the pedestal, with a wedding event they will remember.
Research reveals that people are dying—literally— on a regular basis in search of the perfect photo to post on Facebook or Instagram. Adrenaline junkies dart in front of trains, leap from rooftop to rooftop, and walk out on narrow ledges. During our tour, a young woman asked my husband to take her picture. He agreed. She explained that she “did this thing.” She turned her back to the camera, walked out on a ledge, and held up two fingers. I held my breath and tried to distract myself while my husband positioned the camera.
Did this young woman also enjoy extreme sports like paragliding? Did she like Halloween and scary movies? My husband finishes taking the picture and with the young woman now on safer ground, I think about all the people this Halloween who will pay to be scared in attractions such as haunted houses. My daughter worked for Dungeon of Horrors in the Dells 20-some years ago. In return for an entry fee, thrill seekers got a gratifying sense of relief at the end to know they’d survived the ordeal. To them, it was money well spent.
Of course, not everyone appreciates being scared. In my daughter’s case, she had enjoyed her “monster” job, scary movies, and books such as “Silence of the Lambs” until she became a mother. After that—probably due to the worry, anxiety, and responsibility of caring for children—she was less keen on adding more hair-tingling stress to her life.
My husband and I are finishing our hike when two boys, looking to be around 8 and 10 years, horse around near the ledge. The older boy darts toward the younger. The younger one sidesteps and whirls around to face his brother and the ledge. I break out into a cold sweat. My knees grow weak, and I open my mouth to call out.
Get away from that edge.
Author Amy Laundrie, a Wisconsin Dells resident, writes a weekly column for Capital Newspapers. Reach her at laundrie@live.com.