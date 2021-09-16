LAUNDRIE COLUMN: In our own backyard

Several years ago, my husband and I traveled to Canada’s Sturgeon Lake to fish northern, walleye, and trout. We did catch fish, but neither of us would include that trip in our top five fishing adventures. My top fishing trips include trout fishing as a child with my father in a remote, scenic stream only miles from my grandparents’ home; salmon fishing in Lake Michigan near my family’s home where I landed a whopper; Wisconsin ice fishing where I abandoned my pole and instead peered down the hole to watch the gently undulating vegetation and the occasional blue gill swim by; white bass fishing in Freemont as a family and having my mother pull out a celebratory flask of blackberry brandy; and watching my grandson’s eyes light up as he caught his first fish, a blue gill, less than 100 feet from our cabin’s backyard.

When my daughters were in their 20s and I suspected they’d soon become busy mothers, I arranged for the three of us to take a last carefree vacation. We visited Ireland, the Emerald Isle. I was especially excited to take in the glorious sight of the green rolling hills. Driving past a herd of sheep contentedly munching on that lush grass was a sight I won’t forget, but truly, taking a drive to North Freedom or on country roads to Hillsboro is even more glorious. Likewise, I have also romanticized about the three of us backpacking around Europe or riding bikes through the Scottish or English countryside where we could take in the scenery. But, realistically, it would be hard to snatch them away from their busy lives. So instead, we settle on day trips and truly, it would be hard to beat the scenery while biking on the 400 State Trail near La Valle, just 20 miles away from the Dells.