LAUNDRIE COLUMN: Joy in the classroom

Likewise, during those carefree moments when children glided across the ice and joyfully tried spins, often twirling with their classmates, they formed friendships and brought joy to their school day.

While I appreciate the need for squeezing out every second for academics especially now that many children are behind due to the pandemic, these FFTs set them up for success. Educators are farther ahead if students enjoy school, since then they are often willing to read or do homework or extra projects beyond the school day.

FFTs were also a chance for the less academic students to shine. I recall a game of capture the flag where a girl fell and cut her leg. A boy who struggled with reading but knew first aid impressed his classmates and me with his medical knowledge and quick actions. For the rest of the day, he held his shoulders back with a newfound confidence.

In William Glasser’s, “The Motivated Student,” he writes, “Walk into any great classroom, and the feeling of fun is palpable. It can be seen on the faces of the students. Just as importantly, it’s seen on the faces and in the body language of the teacher. This doesn’t mean there is chaos and foolishness going on. On the contrary, the best classrooms are characterized by focused work in a joyful atmosphere.”

This year students and staff are faced with challenges like never before. My wish is that along with learning and growing, they can find their own FFTs, pockets of joy in their day. Here’s to a terrific school year.

Author Amy Laundrie, a Wisconsin Dells resident, writes a weekly column for Capital Newspapers. Reach her at laundrie@live.com.