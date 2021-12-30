LAUNDRIE COLUMN: Kisses on the cheek

A few weeks ago, my 5- and 7-year-old grandsons, now fully vaccinated, joined their parents, my husband and me for a celebration. We began by swimming in an indoor pool where we witnessed the 5-year-old learn how to swim for the first time. Afterward, we returned to our house for a meal. The boys, who hadn’t been inside our home for 21 months, explored it, wanting to see the secret closets again. Our attics have fascinated all of our grandchildren. At one point, my elder grandson, who might have been thinking how great it was to be together again, gave a long, happy sigh. He turned to me, face aglow, and asked, “Grammy, can I give you a kiss on the cheek?”

The memory of that kiss made me long for more special moments. I found them at unexpected times and within a wide array, such as after a fresh snowfall.

The new snow left our world coated in white and made for the grandest morning hike of the year. Winter blue sky and air so crisp—like kisses on rosy cheeks. Later that afternoon, I sat on my couch in a stream of winter sunlight and read. As I soaked up the warmth, I was reminded of how pleasure can come from the simplest of things.