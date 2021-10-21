LAUNDRIE COLUMN: Laughter brings on a buzz

As an author and columnist, I’m often asked how I get my ideas. I get them from daily life. Ideas can come from something I’ve experienced, read about, a reflection, a tug at the heart, or something that strikes me as funny. I’ve heard other authors mention that they know they’re on to something when they get goosebumps, feel a tingle in their scalp or a shiver. I get a buzz on—an awesome “high” feeling.

I felt “the buzz” a few days ago when I answered the phone in my hotel room. It was my 10-year-old grandson. “Grammy, did you know if I punch line 1 and your room number, I can call you?”

“Really?” I asked, playing along and trying to catch my bearings. Hadn’t he ever seen his mom or dad use a hotel phone? Maybe not. He had grown up with his parents using Smart phones. He was familiar with Bluetooth, Siri, and took wireless gadgets for granted.

“Grammy,” he continued, “there’s only one problem. I don’t know how to hang up.”

Buzzzzz! I grinned, feeling like I’d downed an espresso. I knew I wanted to include this cute comment in a column. After all, who doesn’t need a chuckle?